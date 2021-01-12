Sam Heughan wears Céline Dion T-shirt to Critics Choice Super Awards – and she hilariously responds By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Sam Heughan is a Céline Dion fan, and he has no problems wearing his love on his chest. The Outlander star stepped out to the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Jan. 10 wearing a T-shirt that paid tribute to the Canadian icon.

Sam appeared virtually to present the prizes for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie. (The entire ceremony took place remotely because of COVID-19.) The Scottish actor looked stylish in a blue blazer, which he unopened to reveal his navy "Team Céline Dion" T-shirt, after discussing how he and the "My Heart Will Go On" singer were working on the film Text For You, along with Priyanka Chopra.

"Fandom is the beating heart of science fiction and fantasy," Sam explained as he unbuttoned his jacket. "Well, as you can see, I am a fan of Céline."

"Team Céline Dion all the way," he added.

Images of the 40-year-old wearing his Céline Dion T-shirt quickly circulated online. Sam shared one of them on his Twitter with the #TeamCeline hashtag.

The singer hilariously responded to the tweet, writing, "Hey Sam, cool t-shirt...gotta get me a Sam Heughan T! Red heart - Céline xx..."

Hey Sam, cool t-shirt...gotta get me a Sam Heughan T! ❤️ - Céline xx... https://t.co/Io0WJWr8ST — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 11, 2021

To which the Men In Kilts star replied, "Haha let’s do a swap! X"

Haha let’s do a swap! X https://t.co/vrsd0CXIl6 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) January 12, 2021

Fans got creative and even Photoshopped tribute T-shirts onto the two stars.

As Sam mentioned, he and Céline were busy filming Text for You in London recently. The film is a remake of SMS Für Dich. The 2016 German movie was a hit and it became one of the highest-grossing films in the year it was released. The production was based on the 2009 best-selling novel by German writer Sofie Cramer.

In the upcoming English-language version, Priyanka plays a woman who starts texting her late fiancé's phone number to deal with her grief after his death. Sam plays the man who now uses the number. He is also dealing with a broken heart. They strike up a conversation and the two bond over a passion for Céline's songs.

No release date for the movie has officially been announced, but production wrapped this past weekend.

Sam recently shared a photo of Text for You's cast and crew clad in face masks because of the coronavirus pandemic and holiday sweaters.

"Strangest crew photo I've had yet, but despite the circumstances I think we managed to make a funny, touching and heartwarming movie, all down to the amazing cast and crew who worked so hard during these strange times. Thank you all!x," he wrote.

Priyanka shared a selfie of her final day on set, too.

"Last day on set! #TextForYou," she said. "Will miss this incredible crew that I’ve spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful"

We can't wait to see the film and hope the stars wear their tribute T-shirts to the premiere!

