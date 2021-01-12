Stars and royals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

<p>As <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> vaccines have been approved and are starting to be distributed to people around the world, celebrities and royals are starting to get inoculated themselves. <p>Every country has a different vaccination rollout plan. Canada has approved the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the first rollout here has started among front-line health care workers. <p>While it may be months before some of us reading this receive the vaccine, it can be helpful to see prominent people doing so, since they have effective influence on people getting jabs when they're eligible. It also helps us be hopeful about a <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong>-free future, something we could all look forward to as cases continue to spike. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the royals and celebrities who have said they've gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 so far!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Martha Stewart</h2> <p>The 79-year-old received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 11. She shared a video of herself getting the shot at the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai in New York City. <P>"I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines," she wrote on Instagram. <p>"I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster.... We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic. To allay your concerns that I jumped the line, know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccine and I waited in line with others." <p>Photo: &copy; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
<h2>The Queen and Prince Philip</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>Her Majesty</a></strong> and the <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Duke of Edinburgh</a></strong> received COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 9 at Windsor Castle, the Palace says. <p>The doses were administered by a Household Doctor, and the Queen went public about the royal couple receiving the inoculations to avoid speculation and rumour, reports say. <P>The monarch and duke have spent most of the last year at Windsor Castle, having been moved there for their safety at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. They also spent Christmas there for the first time since 1987, choosing to celebrate the holiday together privately. The U.K. government's restrictions around COVID-19 meant the Royal Family's traditional celebrations at Sandringham were impossible in 2020, since only three households could see each other from Dec. 23 to 27. <P>Since three members of the Royal Family – <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>, <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> and <strong><A href=/tags/0/princess-michael>Princess Michael of Kent</a></strong> – have contracted COVID-19 in the last year, the news is welcome to many royals fans who are no doubt looking forward to receiving the vaccine themselves and seeing other members of the family get it. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Dame Joan Collins</h2> <p>The former <I>Dynasty</I> star got her shot on the same day as the Queen and Prince Philip, saying she was thrilled to have gotten it. <p>"I really wanted to get it," she told <I>Good Morning Britain</I>. "I just wanted to tell anybody who is worried about it, there is nothing to worry about. It was the easiest thing. <p>"It was just like a little scratch; there was no pain at all. I had no after effects. I went home and had a drink, even. <p>"If you are advised by your GP to go, please go." <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<h2>Hank Aaron</h2> <p>The 86-year-old Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, who still holds several MLB records, got vaccinated publicly because he wanted to urge other Black Americans to do so. <P>Hank, who is one of only two major league baseball players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least 15 times, was inoculated at the health clinic of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta on Jan. 6. <p>"I don't have any qualms about it at all, you know," he told the Associated Press. "I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country." <p>Hank was joined by <strong>Andrew Young</strong>, who marched with <strong>Martin Luther King, Jr.</strong> in Selma, Ala. and was the executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. It was one of the most prominent Black Civil Rights organizations in the 1960s. He is also the former mayor of Atlanta. The two got their shot at the same time. <p>Photo: &copy; Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
<h2>Joe and Jill Biden</h2> <p>The U.S. president-elect and his wife, who is an education expert and former community college professor, received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, with <strong><a href=/tags/0/joe-biden>Joe</strong></a> doing so on live television. Joe got his booster shot on Jan. 11 at the ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. <p>Joe has promised to have 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots delivered to Americans within his first 100 days in office. That amount would ensure 50 million Americans would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by April 30. <p>Photo: &copy; Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
<h2>Kamala Harris</h2> <p>The U.S. vice president-elect also received the Pfizer vaccine, and got it on camera a week after Joe Biden had his first dose. Kamala and Joe have decided to stagger the vaccine, according to CNN, which is what their medical experts have recommended. Kamala had the Moderna vaccine, while Joe received the Pfizer one. <p>"Today I got the COVID-19 vaccine," the 56-year-old tweeted after receiving the shot. "I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists and researchers who made this moment possible. <p>"When you're able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives." <p>Photo: &copy; Samuel Corum/Getty Images
<h2>Queen Margrethe of Denmark</h2> <p>Denmark's Queen became the first European royal to announce she had received the vaccine, and got it on New Year's Day, according to a statement. She was reported to have received the Pfizer vaccine, and was said to be awaiting a booster shot in another few weeks. <p>The 80-year-old has made COVID-19 a central theme in her speeches over the last year. In her annual New Year's address, she paid tribute to front-line health care workers and called the vaccine's rollout "a source of joy and encouragement." <p>Last March, Margrethe also gave a historic speech in which she discussed the pandemic and urged Danes to stay safe, describing the illness as "a dangerous guest." Besides her New Year's speech, Margrethe rarely addresses the nation. <p>Photo: &copy; Ole Jansen/Getty Images
<h2>Sir Ian McKellen</h2> <p>The <I>Lord of the Rings</I> star was one of the first celebrities to receive the vaccine, getting it in late December in London. <p>The 81-year-old said he felt "euphoric" about getting his jab at Queen Mary University of London, and was in one of the first groups of eligible people to receive a dose after Britain approved the Pfizer shot. <p>"I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine," he said. "I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone." <p>He added that some of the reasons people in their 80s have lived that long is because of science, medicine and vaccination. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
