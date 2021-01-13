Tom Hanks set to host special broadcast to be held after Joe Biden's inauguration, with performances from Justin Timberlake and more By Zach Harper

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be inaugurated as U.S. President and Vice President next week, and a star-studded prime-time event will be broadcast as part of the celebration.

The show will be hosted by Hollywood hero Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19 last March. It will also feature musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and more artists still to be announced.

The 90-minute show kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and NBC. It will also be available to stream live on the Presidential Inauguration Committee's accounts on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube. Amazon Prime subscribers will also be able to watch it live.

The event will also serve as a thank-you to first responders and front-line health care workers across the United States, who are still battling COVID-19. Both Joe and Kamala will also make speeches during the broadcast.

Joe has promised to have at least 100,000 shots of COVID-19 vaccines offered to Americans within his first 100 days. If successful, that would ensure about 50 million people are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the United States by April 30.

As for Joe and Kamala's actual inauguration, that takes place much earlier in the day. Opening remarks kick off outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., at around 11:30 ET, with both the president-elect and vice president-elect being sworn in around noon. The ceremony is still scheduled to take place outdoors, despite last week's violence at the Capitol Building.

Stars performing during or after an inauguration isn't unusual. In 2009, the late Aretha Franklin sang "My Country 'Tis of Thee" at Barack Obama's ceremony. (You can watch that above.) Beyoncé performed at the inaugural ball held later the same evening, and also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Barack's 2013 inauguration. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson also performed at that event.