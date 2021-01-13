'Glee' cast and Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey honour the late actress on her birthday By Heather Cichowski

Naya Rivera would have been 34 years old on Jan. 12. To honour the late actress, many of her former Glee co-stars, along with her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, took to social media to share poignant messages and memories.

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha...Rest easy old lady...," Ryan penned on Instagram, including a red heart emoji at the end.

To go along with his emotional message, he uploaded a black-and-white photo of himself, Naya and their son, Josey Dorsey, now 5.



Naya's fellow Glee stars, including Heather Morris, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer, shared moving tributes online, too.

"Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can't describe how much I miss you," Heather wrote on Instagram, next to a black-and-white photo of the pair giving each other an air kiss.

"A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now!!! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here," Amber said on Instagram along with a photo of Amber singing a tribute to a projection of the fallen star. "There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together."

She continued, "I'm listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don't worry, I'm checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL"

Chris uploaded a photo to Instagram of him and Naya on the Glee set. "Happy birthday, babe. Miss you," he captioned it.

Naya went missing on California's Lake Piru on July 8 in a boating incident with then-four-year-old son, Josey. On July 9, authorities said Naya was presumed dead and was thought to have drowned in the incident. After a five-day search, a team located the star's body on July 13. Autopsy results later confirmed the Glee actress died from accidental drowning.



Naya's parents, Yolanda and George, and her brother, Mychal, released a statement to Deadline after the results.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week," the family said.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

The statement went on to thank the sheriff's departments involved in the search. The moving message ended, "Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."