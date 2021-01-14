Jeff Bridges gives an update on his lymphoma, says his tumour has 'drastically shrunk' By Heather Cichowski

Jeff Bridges has been battling lymphoma and shared a positive update on his health.

The 71-year-old discussed details about his condition on his website on Jan. 6, writing his tumour had "drastically shrunk."

"I came home elated with the news," he penned after detailing how he went for a CAT scan.

"Turns out it's working beautifully," Jeff wrote. "The thing has drastically shrunk."

The Big Lebowski star said he is keeping a positive mindset and following the mantra of "Be Love," after his mentor, artist Rozzell Sykes.

Jeff has been keeping fans updated after he revealed his diagnosis in October.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he wrote on Twitter on Oct. 19. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

He has thanked fans for their support and shared some photos of his treatment.

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!

Following his birthday on Dec. 4, thesix-timeOscarnominee said he had shaved his head and adopted a puppy.

"Here's the latest: Feeling good Shaved my head Got a puppy - Monty Had a Birthday - 71, man," he tweeted on Dec. 14.

For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvspic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020

We're sending Jeff our best.