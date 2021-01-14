Céline Dion remembers late husband René Angélil on the fifth anniversary of his death By Zach Harper

It's been five years since René Angélil, Céline Dion's husband, passed away after a long battle with cancer. The producer, who also managed Céline's career, died on Jan. 14, 2016, just two days before his 74th birthday.

Céline took to Instagram to pay tribute to the love of her life on the anniversary and share how much she and their children – René-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10 – still miss him.

"René, it's been five years already..." she wrote, posting a photo that appeared to show them both holding hands. "There's not one day that we don't think about you. We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and to continue to watch over us.

"And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.

"You are in our hearts and lives forever. We love you, Céline, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx..."

The next few days are difficult ones for Céline. Not only is René's birthday on Jan. 16, but the first anniversary of the death of Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, her mother, is the following day. She died on Jan. 17, 2020 at age 92, while Céline was on tour.

Céline and René have been together since 1988 when she won the Eurovision Song Contest that year. They got engaged in 1993 and married at a lavish ceremony at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montréal in 1994. After several fertility struggles, René-Charles was born in 2001, and Nelson and Eddy followed in 2010.

René was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999, but recovered. But he again needed treatment in 2013, when he had surgery for a recurrence of throat cancer. Unfortunately, his illness rapidly progressed over the next few years, and he died in 2016.

We're sending Céline, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy our very best thoughts today.