The best red carpet looks from the 'Sex and the City' cast

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/sex-and-the-city><strong><em>Sex and the City</em></strong></a> fans are grabbing their Manolos and rejoicing because <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021011158613/sex-and-the-city-reboot-confirmed-hbo-max-sarah-jessica-parker-cynthia-nixon-kristin-davis"><strong>the iconic series is coming back in 2021</strong></a>! The beloved show will be rebooted for HBO Max, and will feature <strong><a href="/tags/0/sarah-jessica-parker">Sarah Jessica Parker</a></strong> as Carrie Bradshaw, <strong><a href="/tags/0/cynthia-nixon">Cynthia Nixon</a></strong> as Miranda Hobbes and <strong><a href="/tags/0/kristin-davis">Kristin Davis</a></strong> as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt. <strong><a href="/tags/0/kim-cattrall">Kim Cattrall</a></strong>, who played Samantha Jones, will not be involved in this new instalment. <p>The announcement of 10 new episodes, which focus on the women in their 50s, has made many reflect back on the signature wardrobes of the <em>SATC</em> characters. But, we cannot forget about the stars' red carpet style. SJP, Kristin, Cynthia and Kim's red carpet looks were as gorgeous as their characters, and these photos highlight how their outfits stand the test of time. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the stylish <em>Sex and the City</em> cast on the red carpet.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images and Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Emmy Awards, 1999</h2> <p>The <em>Sex and the City</em> stars brought such glamour to the <a href=/tags/0/emmy-awards><strong>Emmy Awards</strong></a> a year after the show debuted. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
<h2>HBO Emmy Party, 2000 </h2> <p>Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to Carrie Bradshaw's iconic pink tulle skirt with this ballet-inspired gown from <a href=/tags/0/oscar-de-la-renta><strong>Oscar de la Renta</strong></a>. Did you notice the floral corsage on her arm? Carrie would definitely approve. <p>Photo: &copy; Jason Kirk/Liaison
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> Third Season Premiere, 2000</h2> <p>What an epic throwback! <strong>Kyle MacLachlan</strong>, who played Trey MacDougal, and <strong>Chris Noth</strong> who portrayed Mr. Big, joined the ladies to celebrate the Season 3 premiere in New York. <p>Photo: &copy; Keith D. Bedford/Getty Images
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> New York Premiere, 2001</h2> <p>It's easy to see why fans drew comparisons between the cast and their characters with these looks. The fashionable ensembles wouldn't have been out of place in an episode. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
<h2>Golden Globes, 2004</h2> <p>SJP had another ballet-inspired moment when she scooped up her Golden Globe wearing glittering <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; J. Vespa/WireImage
<h2>Behind the Scenes of <em>Sex and the City</em> Panel Discussion, 2004</h2> <p>The cast and crew shared a laugh on the red carpet. Cynthia, Kristin and SJP were joined by Director and Executive Producer <strong>Michael Patrick King</strong> and creator Darren Star. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Mainz/Getty Images
<h2>Golden Globes, 2001</h2> <p>The ladies were dressed in their finest embellished gowns when they picked up their awards at the <a href=/tags/0/golden-globes><strong>Golden Globes</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>SAG Awards, 2001</h2> <p>The fashionable foursome coordinated in black and neutral shades with touches of sparkle. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Emmy Awards, 2003</h2> <p>The award-winning actress took our breath away in a soft pink <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> gown and delicate accessories. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>HBO Evening for <em>Sex and the City</em>, 1998</h2> <p>This early red carpet photo shows the ladies have always had a penchant for fashion. <P>They're posing with <em>Sex and the City</em> writer and producer <strong>Darren Star</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> Fifth Season World Premiere, 2002</h2> <p>These colourful frocks brought even more joy to the pink carpet. <p>SJP was pregnant at the time with son <strong>James Willkie Broderick</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> New York Premiere, 2001</h2> <p>The actress turned heads in a black <a href=/tags/0/vivienne-westwood><strong>Vivienne Westwood</strong></a> dress and pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/ImageDirect
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> Party, 1999</h2> <p>At Skybar in Los Angeles, the ladies stepped out in slinky dresses and statement sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
<h2><em>Sex and the City</em> Party, 2003</h2> <p>Cynthia, Sarah Jessica, Kristin and Kim showed off the year's must-have silhouettes at a party at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
<h2>Museum of Television and Radio Seminar, 2003</h2> <p>Another event, another perfectly coordinated appearance from the <em>SATC</em> ladies! This was a more casual moment for the actresses, but just as fabulous as more formal affairs. <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
