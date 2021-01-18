All the memorable looks from 'Sex and the City'

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/sex-and-the-city><strong><em>Sex and the City</em></strong></a> is <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021011158613/sex-and-the-city-reboot-confirmed-hbo-max-sarah-jessica-parker-cynthia-nixon-kristin-davis"><strong>coming back to TV</strong></a>! The iconic show will be rebooted for HBO Max, and will feature <strong><a href="/tags/0/sarah-jessica-parker">Sarah Jessica Parker</a></strong> as Carrie Bradshaw, <strong><a href="/tags/0/cynthia-nixon">Cynthia Nixon</a></strong> as Miranda Hobbes and <strong><a href="/tags/0/kristin-davis">Kristin Davis</a></strong> as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt. <strong><a href="/tags/0/kim-cattrall">Kim Cattrall</a></strong>, who played Samantha Jones, will not be involved in this latest instalment. <p>As fans eagerly await the new 10 episodes, which focus on the women in their 50s, we look back on some of the iconic style moments from the original television show that helped shape fashion. It's been a while since <em>SATC</em> originally aired on HBO from 1999 to 2004, but the fashion game remains just as strong. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most fashionable moments from <em>Sex and the City</em>. </strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Mark Mainz/Getty Images, James Devaney/WireImage, Tom Kingston/WireImage
Rain wasn't going to get her down! Sarah Jessica Parker looked cheerful in a bright red jacket, pink blouse and multicoloured striped skirt on set. <p>Photo: &copy; Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images
Cynthia and Sarah highlighted their love of heels as well as bold prints and bags while in SoHo in July 2003. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Mainz/Getty Images
The flower corsages were as iconic as heels on the show! Same goes for Sarah's enviable handbag collection as Carrie! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
The actresses demonstrated how each of their characters wore jackets in a portrait taken for the HBO show in March 2001. <p>Photo: &copy; HBO/Getty Images
Kim and Sarah enlivened Madison Avenue with their colourful ensembles on set in 2001. <p>Photo: &copy; Tom Kingston/WireImage
Seeing spots! When Sarah took her character Carrie on a Paris fantasy, it was made all the more memorable thanks to her character's bold fashion choices in the fashion capital, including this Victorian-inspired black coat and polka dot skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; James Devaney/WireImage
Each of the characters' individual styles were perfectly showcased as the foursome admired some paperwork in May 2001. <p>Photo: &copy; Tom Kingston/WireImage
Sarah's on-set style can be credited for making mixed prints, stilettos and crop tops massive trends. <p>Photo: &copy; Tom Kingston/WireImage
Sarah and Kim showed how to stylishly bundle up during chilly New York winters on set. <p>Photo: &copy; Tom Kingston/WireImage
It has been more than 20 years since "The Caste System" episode from Season 2 of <em>Sex and the City</em> and the style remains just as gorgeous. <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
A furry muff, seafoam tulle skirt and metallic jacket? That's a combination only Sarah could pull off to such great effect as Carrie Bradshaw. <p>This was one of her stellar Paris looks. <p>Photo: &copy; James Devaney/WireImage
There was no missing Kim and Sarah as they stomped the streets of New York City in their stilettos on set. <p>Photo: &copy; James Devaney/WireImage
Shades of off-white and brown were part of the fabulous foursome's cold weather wardrobes in 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Tom Kingston/WireImage
Sarah's Carrie dazzled in a flapper-like fringed dress and strappy heels out in New York City with one-time beau Aleksandr Petrovsky (<strong>Mikhail Baryshnikov</strong). <p>Photo: &copy; Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Out on the town! Kristin, Sarah and Kim were all glammed up in Times Square on set in May 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Sarah's Carrie showed her flair for putting outfits together in this pink sweater and black miniskirt during the show's final season. <p>Photo: &copy; Mario Magnani/Getty Images
Many of Sarah's best on-set ensembles featured heels, her furry coat and bold combinations. <p>This iconic look on the final day of filming <em>Sex and the City</em> was a tribute to all of the character's looks. <p>Photo: &copy; James Devaney/WireImage
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved