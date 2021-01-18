Ryan Reynolds sends special message to 11-year-old B.C. boy battling cancer By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds, no doubt one of our readers' favourite Canadian stars, sent a very sweet and encouraging message to Brody Dery, an 11-year-old from Prince George, B.C. who is battling cancer and Crohn's disease.

Brody and Randi Dery, his mom, put out a special request to the Deadpool star, asking if he would take some time to send good wishes to Brody, who has stage 3B Hodgkins lymphoma.

He and his mom often have to travel from Prince George, which is in the interior of the province, to Vancouver for his treatments. If traffic is good, that's an 18-hour journey both ways. That would be difficult even if we weren't in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic on top of that.

"The prognosis for him is really, really good, but travelling back and forth between Prince George to Vancouver and [BC] Children's Hospital is really, really hard," Randi said in her request video to Ryan. Brody accompanied her in the clip. "

"When we're having a hard day, we love watching Deadpool. The humour of those movies brings out the best of Brody."

Hey Twitter! Let's make sure this message gets to @VancityReynolds. Brody Dery from #CityofPG needs some inspiration and is hoping Ryan can help him out after a tough week of chemo @BCChildrensHosppic.twitter.com/bn9ssb9HEt — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 12, 2021

The story was picked up by CKPG News' Caden Fanshaw, who shared it on Twitter. Ryan, of course, delivered, and Caden shared his special video for Brody on Twitter.

"I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got," Ryan said in his video.

"Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love yo use much. I know you've been going through it. I know it's a been a challenge lately, but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job.

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnewspic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

"So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days – and hang in there. Okay, pal. Bye."

Brody was thrilled by the clip, Randi told CTV News.

"He keeps saying, 'I feel special – I feel like I'm the movie star.'"

Keep going, Brody! We're cheering for you, too, bud!

Brody's family has taken on some financial stress as a result of having to travel between Prince George and Vancouver for his treatments. A GoFundMe has been set up for them if you'd like to help.