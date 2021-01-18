Justin Timberlake confirms he and Jessica Biel welcomed second child, reveals his name By Zach Harper

Lance Bass let it slip that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had welcomed their second child last year, but refused to spill the beans on the little one's name, saying his former *NSYNC group member wouldn't be very happy!

Now, Justin has confirmed he and Jessica are parents to two little boys, opening up on The Ellen Show about being a dad for the second time.

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and cute, and nobody's sleeping," he told Ellen on Jan. 18.

He also said she was one of the first people the couple told they were expecting.

"We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

The couple are also parents to Silas, 5, who Justin said is happy to have a little brother.

"Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so I don't know. We'll see what happens," he quipped.

For now, Justin said he and Jessica are handling parenting by splitting duties up.

"We don't see each other anymore," he joked. "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes, you go from a defence zone to a man-to-man really quickly. Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

Like every other parent right now, Justin, who turns 40 at the end of this month, said last year that he was finding staying at home with Silas difficult.

"We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human," he told SiriusXM in April.

Congrats to Justin and Jessica!