Dolly Parton's best quotes on her 75th birthday

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/dolly-parton><strong>Dolly Parton</strong></a> is 75! The country legend celebrated the milestone birthday on Jan. 19. She was born in 1946 in Tennessee. <p>Since the '60s, Dolly has captivated with her musical talents. She has broken countless barriers, spoken out about causes she is passionate about and inspired people to follow their dreams – whatever they may be, and no matter how big or difficult. More recently, she contributed US$1 million toward the development of Moderna's <A href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</a></strong> vaccine. <p>In honour of her 75th birthday, <em>HELLO! Canada</em> is celebrating the unmatched performer by looking back at her influential and empowering quotes. Like the lyrics in her songs, Dolly also moves and uplifts with her words in interviews, speeches, on social media, and beyond. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most inspiring quotes from birthday girl Dolly.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Paul Natkin/WireImage, Joe Kohen/WireImage
"I imagined it, I dreamed it, I worked for it – and God was good enough to let me have it." <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"If you see someone without a smile, give 'em yours!" <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
“I look totally artificial, but I am totally real, as a writer, as a professional, as a human being." <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"You can't dream at someone else's expense. You've got to get out there, make those dreams come true." <p>Photo: &copy; David Redfern/Redferns
"I'm just a working girl. I never think of myself as a star because, as somebody once said, 'A star is nothing but a big ball of gas' – and I don't want to be that." <p>Photo: &copy; Harry Langdon/Getty Images
"You'll never do a whole lot unless you're brave enough to try." <p>Photo: &copy; Beth Gwinn/Redferns
"I look like a woman but I think like a man. I've done business with men who think I'm as silly as I look. By the time they realize I'm not, I've got the money and gone."<p>Photo: &copy; George Rose/Getty Image
"You cannot live in this world and be successful and not have heartaches, troubles, disappointments. <p>"It's how you deal with it. I've had a lot of dreams, and most of them have come true, but a lot of them have not." <p>Photo: &copy; George Rose/Getty Images
"My songs are like my children - I expect them to support me when I'm old." <p>Photo: &copy; Paul Natkin/WireImage
"I make a point to appreciate all the little things in my life. I go out and smell the air after a good, hard rain." <p>Photo: &copy; Ron Davis/Getty Images
"I think you're a true success when you've seen your dreams come true and you can take pride in how you do it." <p>Photo: &copy; Newsmakers
"Find out who you are and do it on purpose." <p>Photo: &copy; Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic
"Don't get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life." <p>Photo: &copy; Evan Agostini/Getty Images
"I think everybody should be allowed to be who they are, and to love who they love.” <p>Photo: &copy; Joe Kohen/WireImage
"Everybody has their own journey, they have their own way of doing things. And who am I to judge?" <p>Photo: &copy; Mickey Bernal/WireImage
"I always count my blessings more than I count my money. I don't work for money – never did." <p>Photo: &copy; Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
