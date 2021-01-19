Al Roker gets the COVID-19 vaccine live on 'Today' By Zach Harper

Al Roker did a very special and important thing on Today on Jan. 19: He got vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 66-year-old received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on live TV, and got the dose at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

But getting an appointment wasn't easy, and the meteorologist told viewers he spent the entire weekend refreshing the website where New Yorkers who are eligible to get vaccinated can book appointments.

"I've got a brother, Chris, who runs New York City Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and he said, 'Hey, you can come here!'" he said. "And I said, 'I don't want to jump the line. I want to do this officially and above board.' So I figured this was the best way... [My appointment] could've just as easily been in February or March, but I lucked out."

Residents of New York state who are more than 65 years old are able to apply to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"They put up a certain number of appointments each day, so [it's] luck of the draw, so you have to keep going in," Al told viewers.

Dr. Daniel Baker was on hand to answer some of Al's questions before he got the shot, including whether those who have been vaccinated will still have to wear masks.

The short answer: Yes.

"We're not going to know who has had the vaccine," Daniel said. "We're also going to take some time in terms of getting up to enough people to where we can really take these masks off. Mask wearing is going to be with us for some time now."

He added that scientists are still trying to determine whether vaccinated people can spread the illness to others, which is why it's important to continue wearing masks after going through the vaccination process.

After that, nurse Jessica Callard did the honours, injecting the medication into Al's left deltoid muscle! The entire thing took just a few seconds.

Congrats to Al for getting his first shot!