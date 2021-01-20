Watch Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks sing at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration in Washington, D.C. was a star-studded affair on Jan. 20, as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at the ceremony.

Gaga did the honours by singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," the American national anthem, shortly before Kamala took the oath of office and was sworn in as U.S. vice president.

The superstar took the stage outside the U.S. Capitol Building in a gorgeous red, white and blue ensemble that featured a blue top and a billowing red dress. The custom Schiaparelli look was capped off with a beautiful golden brooch of a dove carrying an olive branch.

J.Lo sang American classic "This Land is Your Land," originally written by folk legend Woody Guthrie and most famously performed by him and Pete Seeger. She took the stage just before Joe was joined by his wife, Jill, to be sworn in as American president.

The singer looked sensational in an all-white ensemble from Chanel featuring a longline coat, wide-leg trousers and a ruffled blouse. She also had a pearl bracelet on her wrist, which echoed Kamala's pearl necklace at the historic event.

Country legend Garth helped wrap up the inauguration with "Amazing Grace," originally written by JohnNewton in 1772. Midway through his performance, he said a few words about Americans working together "as one, united."

These aren't the only performances we'll see on Jan. 20. Tom Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities to announce he had contracted COVID-19 last March, will host a prime-time event that will be broadcast as part of the celebration this evening. The show will also feature musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons and more.