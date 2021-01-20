Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration in photos

<Strong><a href=/tags/0/joe-biden>Joe Biden</a></strong> and <strong><A href=/tags/0/kamala-harris>Kamala Harris</a></strong> were sworn in as U.S. president and vice president on Jan. 20 in a star-studded ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. <p>Three former presidents from both parties, including <Strong><A href=/tags/0/barack-obama>Barack Obama</a></strong>, <strong><A href=/tags/0/george-w-bush>George W. Bush</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/bill-clinton>Bill Clinton</a></strong>, were on hand for the swearing in, which was not attended by outgoing U.S. president <Strong>Donald Trump</strong>. <p><strong><A href=/tags/0/lady-gaga>Lady Gaga</a></strong> performed the American national anthem, and the ceremony also featured rousing musical renditions from <Strong><A href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez>Jennifer Lopez</a></strong> and <strong>Garth Brooks</strong>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see some photos from the inauguration ceremony.</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga>Lady Gaga</a></strong>, who was tapped to sing the U.S. national anthem, arrived in an all-white ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
<Strong><a href=/tags/0/alex-rodriguez>Alex Rodriguez</a></strong> arrived separately from <strong><a href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez>Jennifer Lopez</a></strong>, who was tapped to perform at the event. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
<strong>Meena Harris</strong>, Kamala Harris's niece, paused to speak with Sen. <Strong>Elizabeth Warren</strong> outside the Capitol Building. <p>Photo: &copy; Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Former U.S. President <strong>George W. Bush</strong> and former U.S. First Lady <strong>Laura Bush</strong> were among the Republicans on hand at the inauguration. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Former U.S. President <strong>Bill Clinton</strong> and <strong>Hillary Clinton</strong> were also on hand. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Former U.S. President <Strong><a href=/tags/0/barack-obama>Barack Obama</a></strong> and former U.S. First Lady <Strong><a href=/tags/0/michelle-obama>Michelle Obama</a></strong> were also there. Michelle looked spectacular in an all-burgundy outfit with a large buckle on her belt. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
Vice President <strong>Mike Pence</strong> and his wife <strong>Karen Pence</strong> were also among the Republicans who attended the inauguration. <strong>Donald Trump</strong> did not attend. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
<strong>Cole</strong> and <strong>Ella Emhoff</strong>, Kamala's stepchildren, were also at the ceremony. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
<p>Joe and Jill Biden, along with Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, paused outside the Capitol Building to wave as they arrived at Joe and Kamala's inauguration. <p>Photo: &copy; Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Kamala greeted Barack with a double fist bump as she and Doug arrived on stage. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Jill and Joe were the last to arrive on the stage, with the U.S. First Lady-to-be wearing a sparkling teal ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
The first couple-to-be were captured in this pensive, thoughtful, emotional shot before arriving on stage. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
Barack also greeted Joe with a fist bump as he arrived. <p>Photo: &copy; Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A. Rod also stopped to say hello to Barack. <p>Photo: &copy; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Lady Gaga arrived on stage wearing a gorgeous red, white and blue ensemble, capped off by a golden eagle brooch. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
She gave a gorgeous rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Kamala and Joe were sworn in. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Doug gave Kamala a huge hug before she took the oath of office. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Doug held a Bible as Kamala took her oath of office. <p>Photo: &copy; Alex Wong/Getty Images
<Strong><a href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez>Jennifer Lopez</a></strong> chose an all-white ensemble for her performance. <p>Photo: &copy; Win McNamee/Getty Images
J.Lo belted out a medley of American classics "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" just before Joe took office. <p>Photo: &copy; Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe was then sworn in using the Biden family Bible, held by Jill. <p>Photo: &copy; Alex Wong/Getty Images
In his inaugural address, Joe urged all Americans to come together for the common good to solve the massive problems they face, urging an end to division, demonization and prejudice. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
Country legend <strong><a href=/tags/0/garth-brooks>Garth Brooks</a></strong> helped wrap up the ceremony by performing the hymnal "Amazing Grace." <p>Photo: &copy; Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Following Garth's performance, <strong>Amanda Gorman</strong>, Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, gave a stirring rendition of a poem she had written just for the inauguration. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Carr/Getty Images
