'May we all make peace with each other': Stars react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration

By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated as U.S. President and Vice President, respectively, on Jan. 20 in Washington, DC.

It was a historic ceremony in which Kamala became not only the first woman to be Vice President, but also the first Black woman and first South Asian-American woman in the role.

In his inauguration speech, Joe urged Americans to come together under what they have in common while working toward "a more perfect union" and to reject hatred, bigotry, demonization and divisive rhetoric so they can overcome their challenges.

Many stars echoed this message, sharing their own hopes of moving forward for the common good.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate after being sworn in during the inauguration ceremony. Photo: © Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

MORE: Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris support Black American designers at presidential inauguration

Several were overwhelmed by an incredible performance from 22-year-old United States Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman during the event. She shared an emotional, poignant piece she had written just for the inauguration.

"I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise!" Oprah Winfrey tweeted. "Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I."

Oprah also recognized the emotional, historic moment Kamala took the oath of office.

"In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris," Oprah wrote.

Sheryl Crow also lauded Amanda.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter prior to her performance of the national anthem to talk about what it meant for her.

The singer also discussed the meaning behind the pin she was wearing. It was one of the most striking aspects of her custom, patriotic, red, white and blue Schiaparelli outfit she wore to the ceremony.

Brooklyn Decker shared her thoughts on being able to experience the moving moment with her children.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was "rooting for" Joe as he was sworn in.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was at the ceremony with wife Michelle Obama, posted this moving photo from his own inauguration.

Bebe Rexha uploaded an inspirational message about chasing your dreams to coincide with Joe being sworn in as president.

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk was one of many stars tweeting about how emotional they were.

Eva Longoria was hopeful about the future. "Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @JoeBiden and our first Madam Vice President, @KamalaHarris. Today is only the beginning," she tweeted.

