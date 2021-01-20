'May we all make peace with each other': Stars react to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated as U.S. President and Vice President, respectively, on Jan. 20 in Washington, DC.

It was a historic ceremony in which Kamala became not only the first woman to be Vice President, but also the first Black woman and first South Asian-American woman in the role.

In his inauguration speech, Joe urged Americans to come together under what they have in common while working toward "a more perfect union" and to reject hatred, bigotry, demonization and divisive rhetoric so they can overcome their challenges.

Many stars echoed this message, sharing their own hopes of moving forward for the common good.

Several were overwhelmed by an incredible performance from 22-year-old United States Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman during the event. She shared an emotional, poignant piece she had written just for the inauguration.

"I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise!" Oprah Winfrey tweeted. "Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I."

I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I. pic.twitter.com/I5HLE0qbPs — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Oprah also recognized the emotional, historic moment Kamala took the oath of office.

"In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris," Oprah wrote.

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris  pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021

Sheryl Crow also lauded Amanda.

If the future looks like inaugural poet laureate Amanda Gorman, we are in good shape. Wise and inspiring.



Our children learn from watching us and make it part of who they become. Be a model of compassion. ❤️ #BeTheLight — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga took to Twitter prior to her performance of the national anthem to talk about what it meant for her.

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️懶 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

The singer also discussed the meaning behind the pin she was wearing. It was one of the most striking aspects of her custom, patriotic, red, white and blue Schiaparelli outfit she wore to the ceremony.

A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other. pic.twitter.com/NGbgKM9XiC — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Brooklyn Decker shared her thoughts on being able to experience the moving moment with her children.

A beautiful, powerful day. A day of hope. An administration focused on healing and civility.



I am deeply moved and so proud my babies got to see this. #JoeBiden#KamalaHarrispic.twitter.com/APq42C60WH — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) January 20, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he was "rooting for" Joe as he was sworn in.

I’m rooting for you ⁦ @JoeBiden⁩. Your success is the country’s success. pic.twitter.com/BTvwsGN5Ih — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was at the ceremony with wife Michelle Obama, posted this moving photo from his own inauguration.

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Bebe Rexha uploaded an inspirational message about chasing your dreams to coincide with Joe being sworn in as president.

Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 20, 2021

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk was one of many stars tweeting about how emotional they were.

Eva Longoria was hopeful about the future. "Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @JoeBiden and our first Madam Vice President, @KamalaHarris. Today is only the beginning," she tweeted.

Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @JoeBiden and our first Madam Vice President, @KamalaHarris. Today is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/0xnsyjkpN8 — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) January 20, 2021