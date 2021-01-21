Watch Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Katy Perry and more perform during the Biden-Harris inauguration special By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inaugurations as U.S. President and Vice President of the United States were celebrated with a star-studded, primetime event hosted by Tom Hanks on Jan. 20.

Some of America's most beloved musicians and hitmakers, including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, were on hand to perform during the broadcast, which was called "Celebrating America." It also served as a thank-you to first responders, front-line health care workers and those who are helping their communities during this difficult time, across the United States.

Justin and Ant performed their new song, "Better Days," from the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis. They were joined by a full band and choir.

John performed Nina Simone's classic, "Feeling Good," from in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Nina was an outspoken Civil Rights activist in addition to influencing generations of soul singers after her, which made John's version of her song even more meaningful to watch.

Katy also performed her "Firework" in front of the Lincoln Memorial. She was dressed in a white ensemble that was adorned with blue and red buttons up the legs, arms and shoulders. And of course, it wouldn't be "Firework" without actual fireworks, which went off behind her, lighting up the Washington Monument.

The special kicked off with the man they call The Boss offering a "small prayer" by singing "Land of Hopes and Dreams," the 1999 song Bruce performs with the E Street Band. The71-year-old sang outside on the steps in front of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Jon Bon Jovi performed "Here Comes The Sun" from Miami. He ran through The Beatles' classic tune in a pre-taped clip that was shot on a pier, showing a sunrise.

Other musicians who participated include cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Black Pumas,Demi Lovato and Jennifer Lopez.

Eva Longoria, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Krasinski, Kerry Washington, and Lin-Manuel Miranda also made appearances.

The broadcast also featured a speech from Oscar-winning star Tom that referenced the storming of Capitol Hill and the hopes and dreams for the future.

"To some, a presidential inauguration is a tradition; an act that marks the commitment of a new four-year term," he said. "Yet, in truth, Inauguration Day is more than the swearing in of the next national leaders. This day is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal."

MORE: Watch Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks sing at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inauguration



Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks performed at Joe and Kamala's swearing-in ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol building. Gaga did a stirring version of "The Star-Spangled Banner," while J.Lo thrilled with a medley of American classics "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." Garth capped off the musical entertainment with an a capella version of "Amazing Grace."



You can watch the full Celebrating America special below: