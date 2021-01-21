Celebs share funny Bernie Sanders memes after inauguration photo goes viral

By Heather Cichowski

There were many memorable moments from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inaugurations as U.S. president and vice president, including the Celebrating America primetime special, reunions with former presidents and Amanda Gorman wowing with her poem. One of the things that took social media by storm was BernieSanders's cozy look at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Vermont senator bundled up to protect himself from the chilly winter weather outside on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. He was spotted wearing a pair of brown-and-cream mittens and a coordinating Burton ski jacket. The mittens, which were made by a Vermont teacher, quickly started trending. So did memes of the 79-year-old senator crossing his arms. People couldn't resist Photoshopping him into images of their own and pop culture moments related to everything from Friends to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Of course, perennial Hollywood jokester Ryan Reynolds couldn't miss out on the fun, either. He reposted a hilarious Deadpool meme featuring Bernie that someone had shared.

Busy Philipps shared a funny meme that incorporated the infamous 2017 Oscar Best Picture win mix-up.

Some stars, like Dionne Warwick, commented on the senator's appearance.

The Daily Show joked about Bernie "making an appearance" during the Celebrating America special with Tom Hanks.

Bernie on The Bachelor? It's a meme!

Star Trek's George Takei even weighed in on Bernie's fashion choice.

The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr made a side-splitting air travel comparison.

Craig Thompson, the Co-Creator of How I Met Your Mother, re-imagined the show with the Vermont senator.

Chloe Sevigny Photoshopped Bernie next to her and JerseyShore's Pauly D.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked about Bernie being left out of the try outs in his old Broadway show The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

