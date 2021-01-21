Celebs share funny Bernie Sanders memes after inauguration photo goes viral By Heather Cichowski

There were many memorable moments from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's inaugurations as U.S. president and vice president, including the Celebrating America primetime special, reunions with former presidents and Amanda Gorman wowing with her poem. One of the things that took social media by storm was BernieSanders's cozy look at the swearing-in ceremony.

The Vermont senator bundled up to protect himself from the chilly winter weather outside on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. He was spotted wearing a pair of brown-and-cream mittens and a coordinating Burton ski jacket. The mittens, which were made by a Vermont teacher, quickly started trending. So did memes of the 79-year-old senator crossing his arms. People couldn't resist Photoshopping him into images of their own and pop culture moments related to everything from Friends to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Of course, perennial Hollywood jokester Ryan Reynolds couldn't miss out on the fun, either. He reposted a hilarious Deadpool meme featuring Bernie that someone had shared.

Busy Philipps shared a funny meme that incorporated the infamous 2017 Oscar Best Picture win mix-up.

Bernie knew there was a mixup. pic.twitter.com/eIcR80s1v7 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 21, 2021

Some stars, like Dionne Warwick, commented on the senator's appearance.

The Daily Show joked about Bernie "making an appearance" during the Celebrating America special with Tom Hanks.

Bernie...go home already pic.twitter.com/Ok1WpgjgJS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2021

Bernie on The Bachelor? It's a meme!

The new arrival is causing quite a stir.  #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/peNG7DkpgH — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) January 20, 2021

Star Trek's George Takei even weighed in on Bernie's fashion choice.

For all the fabulous outfits, gold dove pins, and tasteful yet elegant ensembles, who would have guessed that a beat up old jacket and a pair of wool mittens would win Bernie most meme’d look of the day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 21, 2021

The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr made a side-splitting air travel comparison.

Boarding Group A, when boarding Group-C come down the aisle hunting for a middle seat. pic.twitter.com/QBtxDG11Lx — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 20, 2021

Craig Thompson, the Co-Creator of How I Met Your Mother, re-imagined the show with the Vermont senator.

How I Met Your Bernie pic.twitter.com/mbLOf9is9r — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 21, 2021

Chloe Sevigny Photoshopped Bernie next to her and JerseyShore's Pauly D.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked about Bernie being left out of the try outs in his old Broadway show The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.