'I have never been happier to wait in a line': Arnold Schwarzenegger receives the COVID-19 vaccine By Heather Cichowski

He may be the Terminator, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is not invincible against the coronavirus. That's why the 73-year-old received his first dose of the inoculation against COVID-19 this week.

The former Governor of California received a shot at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 20. He shared a video of the moment on Twitter, writing, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

The video captured Arnold receiving his jab while sitting in his car. As he got his shot, he hilariously riffed on Terminator lines.

"Put that needle down," he quipped with the vaccine administrator.

"Alright, I just got my vaccine and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone," he continued to the camera, while wearing his mask.

"Come with me if you want to live!" the Austrian-American again proclaimed, referencing his iconic Terminator line.

Great going, Arnold!  That went a lot smoother than last time! pic.twitter.com/FRISs6ITgB — Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) January 21, 2021

"What about 'I’ll be back' for dose nr 2?" asked Swedish actor Linus Wahlgren on Instagram.

Canadian actor Jesse Rath dubbed Arnold "The Pfizenator."