Looking back at the life of Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/heath-ledger><strong>Heath Ledger</strong></a> was an incredibly talented actor who the world lost too soon. <p>The Australian star passed away on Jan. 22, 2008 at the age of 28. His death was later deemed "acute intoxication" from an "accidental prescription drug overdose." <p>The <em>Dark Knight</em> star left behind daughter, <strong>Matilda Ledger</strong>, as well as a number of iconic roles from the 1990s to the time of his passing, including <em>10 Things I Hate About You</em>, <em>Ned Kelly</em> and <em>Brokeback Mountain</em>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the accolades and awards Heath achieved.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2><em>Roar</em> photocall, 1997</h2> <p>The Australian got his start on shows in his home country. Here, he poses with his co-stars for the short-lived FOX series <em>Roar</em> in Queensland. The TV show only lasted one season. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox/Getty Images
<h2><em>For Richer or Poorer</em> premiere, 1997</h2> <p>The rising star appeared on one of his first-ever red carpets when he stepped out to the <em>For Richer or Poorer</em> world premiere in December 1997. <p>Photo: &copy; Barry King/WireImage
<h2>ShoWest Awards win, 2001</h2> <p>After making a name for himself in 1999's <em>10 Things I Hate About You</em>, the actor continued to go from strength to strength. <p>At the 2001 ShoWest Awards in Las Vegas, he picked up the Male Star of Tomorrow prize. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<h2><em>Ned Kelly</em> nominations, 2003</h2> <p>Heath was cast as the title character of the 2003 biographical film <em>Ned Kelly</em>, alongside <a href=/tags/0/orlando-bloom><strong>Orlando Bloom</strong></a> and one-time partner <a href=/tags/0/naomi-watts><strong>Naomi Watts</strong></a> (pictured here with Heath at the film's Sydney premiere). <p>The role would earn Heath a number of nominations, including his second Australian Film Institute Awards and Film Critics Circle award nomination. <p>Photo: &copy; Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images
<h2>Baby news, 2005</h2> <p>After getting together on the set of their film, <em>Brokeback Mountain</em>, Heath and girlfriend <a href=/tags/0/michelle-williams><strong>Michelle Williams</strong></a> welcomed daughter Matilda on Oct. 28, 2005. <p>The couple are pictured at the premiere of his film, <em>The Brothers Grimm</em>, on Aug. 8, 2005. <p>Heath and Michelle separated but continued to co-parent Mathilda until his death. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Directors Guild of America Awards nominations, 2006</h2> <p>Heath and <em>Brokeback Mountain</em> co-star <a href=/tags/0/Jake-Gyllenhaal><strong>Jake Gyllenhaal</strong></a> showed their support for the film's director, <a href=/tags/0/ang-lee><strong>Ang Lee</strong></a>, when he received a nomination at the 58th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards on Jan. 28, 2006 in Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<h2>Academy Awards nomination, 2006</h2> <p>Heath received his first <a href=/tags/0/oscar><strong>Oscar</strong></a> nomination at the 78th <a href=/tags/0/academy-awards><strong>Academy Awards</strong></a> in 2006. He was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for <em>Brokeback Mountain</em>. <p>Heath was nominated alongside <a href=/tags/0/joaquin-phoenix><strong>Joaquin Phoenix</strong></a> for <em>Walk The Line</em>, <strong>Philip Seymour Hoffman</strong> for <em>Capote</em>, <strong>Terrence Howard</strong> for <em>Hustle & Flow<em> and <strong>David Strathairn</strong> for <em>Good Night, and Good Luck<em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<h2>Santa Barbara International Film Festival win, 2006</h2> <p>The actor took home the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Award for his work in <em>Brokeback Mountain</em> at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February 2006. <p>Photo: &copy; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<h2><em>Candy</em> nominations, 2006</h2> <p><em>Candy</em> was another one of the actor's critically acclaimed films. Heath received a Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination at the Australian Film Institute Awards and from the Film Critics Circle of Australia. <p>He is pictured promoting the Australian movie at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 15, 2006. <p>Photo: &copy; Florian Seefried/WireImage
<h2>Oscars, 2006</h2> <p>Heath and Michelle made a very memorable appearance at the 78th Annual Academy Awards on March 5, 2006. <p>They were both nominated for their work in <em>Brokeback Mountain</em> with Michelle up for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. <p>Photo: &copy; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
<h2>Posthumous Oscar nomination, 2009</h2> <p>Heath passed away on Jan. 22, 2008. Exactly a year after his passing, he received a posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in <em>The Dark Knight</em>. <p>The other nominees in the category were <strong>Josh Brolin</strong> for <em>Milk</em>, <a href=/tags/0/robert-downey-jr><strong>Robert Downey Jr.</strong></a> for <em>Tropic Thunder</em>, <strong>Philip Seymour Hoffman</strong> for <em>Doubt</em>, and <strong>Michael Shannon</strong> for <em>Revolutionary Road</em>. <p>Photo: &copy; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<h2>Posthumous SAG win, 2009</h2> <p><strong>Gary Oldman</strong> accepted the Male Actor in a Supporting Role award on behalf of Heath during the 2009 <a href=/tags/0/sag-awards><strong>Screen Actors Guild Awards</strong></a>. <p>Heath won the award posthumously for his work as the Joker in <em>The Dark Knight</em>, his final completed film. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<h2>Posthumous Oscar Win, 2009</h2> <p>Heath's family, including mom <strong>Sally Ledger</strong>, dad <strong>Kim Ledger</strong> and sister <strong>Kate Ledger</strong>, picked up his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Award for his performance as the Joker in <em>The Dark Knight</em> at the 81st Academy Awards. <p>The family gave a moving speech at the ceremony. "Firstly, we would like to thank the Academy for recognizing our son's amazing work," his dad stated. <p>"This award tonight would have humbly validated Heath's quiet determination to be truly accepted by you all here, his peers within an industry he so loved." <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2><em>The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus</em> is released, 2009</h2> <p>Heath was half-finished filming <em>The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus</em> at the time of his death. <p>The movie was eventually released with a number of other actors stepping in to help finish Heath's part in the fantasy drama, including <a href=/tags/0/jude-law><strong>Jude Law</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/johnny-depp><strong>Johnny Depp</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/colin-farrell><strong>Colin Farrell</strong></a>. <p>Some of the cast and crew including, (L-R) cinematographer <strong>Nicola Pecorini</strong>, producer <strong>Amy Gilliam</strong>, producer <strong>Samuel Hadida</strong>, actress/model <strong>Lily Cole</strong>, director <strong>Terry Gilliam</strong> and actor <a href=/tags/0/andrew-garfield><strong>Andrew Garfield</strong></a>, are seen here leaving the film's premiere at <a href=/tags/0/cannes><strong>Cannes Film Festival</strong></a> on May 22, 2009. <p>Photo: &copy; Francois Durand/Getty Images
