'We will miss him every single day': Larry King's sons join stars around the world in remembering the broadcasting great By Zach Harper

Larry King's sons have spoken out about their late father's death this past weekend, saying they're "heartbroken" at his death and honouring him with a touching statement that shows how much he loved them.

"The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was 'dad,'" Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon King said in a joint statement.

Larry Jr. is the late former CNN host's son with second wife Annette Kaye, while Chance and Cannon are his children with seventh wife Shawn Southwick.

"He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments – large, small or imagined. And, though it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.

"The outpouring of love and remembrances of his remarkable career have touched us deeply and we are so thankful."

Larry, Jr., Chance and Cannon went on to add that if fans want to send flowers, they should consider making donations to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.

"A debt of gratitude is owed [to them] for the wonderful care they provided to our dad in his final years," they said.

Larry, who had been hospitalized for COVID-19 in late December 2020, passed away on Jan. 23 at age 87. He had been moved out of the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this month, and no cause of death was given when his death was announced.

Larry had a long history of battles with heart disease, having his first major heart attack, followed by a quintuple-bypass in 1987. He had also struggled with cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

There's a good chance nearly every major celebrity has met Larry King, since he conducted tens of thousands of interviews with stars during his lifetime, particularly on Larry King Live. So it was only natural that stars from all walks of life paid tribute to the legend on the weekend, sharing their memories of him.

"He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking to a lifelong friend," Celine Dion tweeted on Jan. 23. "There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends."

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

"He was one of a kind!" Barbra Streisand tweeted on Jan. 23, sharing a photo of herself with Larry. "May he Rest in Peace."

He was one of a kind! May he Rest In Peace. #LarryKingpic.twitter.com/cN5amzQuDr — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 23, 2021

Bette Midler shared a photo of herself being interviewed on Larry King Live and opened up about how special Larry was.

Goodbye and Godspeed to Larry King; a great interviewer and a great listener, and they are not the same thing. He always made me feel as though I were the only person in the room. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/mOi5v6RAdB — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 23, 2021

"Goodbye and Godspeed to Larry King; a great interviewer and a great listener," she tweeted, "and they are not the same thing. He always made me feel as though I were the only person in the room. Condolences to his family, friends and fans around the world."

"Rest in Peace Larry King," Mariah Carey tweeted, sharing her own photo of herself with the broadcaster. "What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I'm grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family."

Rest In Peace Larry King. What a wonderful life and an iconic career. I'm grateful to have known him. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uz3uavWehj — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 23, 2021

"He will be in heaven, interviewing angels, eternally young, just as he was throughout his life," opera singer Andrea Bocelli wrote on Instagram, also sharing a photo of himself with Larry.