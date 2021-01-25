Celine Dion celebrates son René-Charles's 20th birthday with sweet photo By Zach Harper

It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Celine Dion and her late husband René Angélil welcomed their first child, René-Charles.

His proud mother wrote the same thing as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to her eldest son on his birthday

"Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word 'mom' for the very first time," Celine wrote, sharing a loving photo of her touching her eldest son's face. "My dream came true, and you changed our lives forever!"

"You carry the colour of the sky in your eyes and that same blue is the colour of our love," the loving mom of three wrote. "Go out there and embrace life, and remember to never stop believing in yourself, because I believe in you. Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you.

"We love you so much... Happy birthday, RC!"

Adorably, she signed the message "Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx..." adding in the names of René-Charles's younger brothers, who are both twins.

René-Charles has started a musical career of his own over the last few years. In 2018, he made his musical debut as Big Tip, secretly releasing two rap tracks on Soundcloud. Hopefully we'll be hearing more from him soon.

Nelson and Eddy turn 11 in October, so we can look forward to a similar birthday post from their doting mother then.

In December, Celine shared a lovely photo of herself with all three of her children as they celebrated Christmas. She took to Instagram to post the picture, which showed her sitting in front of a Christmas tree with René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy in seasonally-appropriate pyjamas.

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!" the superstar wrote.

January is an emotional month for Celine. Last week, she marked the fifth anniversary of her late husband's death, along with the first anniversary of her mother's passing. René left us on Jan. 14, 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer, while Thérèse Tanguay Dion died at age 92 in 2020.