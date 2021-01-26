'I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much': Vanessa Bryant mourns daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of their deaths By Heather Cichowski

Jan. 26, 2021 is exactly one year since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. along with seven other people.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the first anniversary of the tragic accident that killed her husband and daughter to share a letter from one of Gigi's friends and express her emotions.

"Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig," Vanessa wrote about the letter from Gigi's friend Aubrey. "My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much."

"I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too," she added.

In closing, she reflected on the circumstances of Gigi and Kobe's passings.

"I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings," explained the 38-year-old. "It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

Aubrey's letter is a heartfelt tribute to the friendship she shared with Gigi and honours Vanessa as a mom.

"I hope that in the midst of your intense sadness you catch a glimpse of joy in who the daughter you created was," penned Aubrey.

"If you ever need more stories of her, I am filled to the brim and would be privileged to share them with you," the letter ended.

Vanessa has been candid on social media about her emotions following Kobe and Gianna's deaths. On Aug. 23, 2020, she uploaded a heartfelt note on what would have been her late husband's 42nd birthday.

"I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud... deep laugh," Vanessa penned on Instagram. "I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything you've thrown my way."

After the tragic plane crash last year, Vanessa first broke her silence on Instagram on Jan. 29, when she thanked fans for their support and condolences on behalf of herself and daughters, Natalia, now 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1. She has used her social media platforms to honour her late husband and daughter.

Our thoughts are with the Bryants during this time.