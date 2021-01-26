Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes By Heather Cichowski

For more than 60 years, Jane Fonda has been known throughout Hollywood for her exceptional acting talents and her activism, and she's going to be honoured at the 2021 Golden Globes with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of those achievements.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the Golden Globes, revealed on Jan. 26 that the legendary actress would receive the honour at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards ceremony, which is set to take place on Feb. 28.

"Few Hollywood figures are as accomplished as this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," the HFPA said of the 83-year-old.

"Jane Fonda has been a fixture of American cinema since the heady days of New Hollywood. As an entrepreneur, activist and author she has left a wider imprint on popular culture. She is a global star."

The actress won her first Golden Globe for her debut film, Tall Story in 1960, picking up the New Star of the Year award. (The category was later discontinued.) Since then, she has racked up 15 nominations and seven wins, including the Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama Award in 1978 for Julia. Jane also snagged the 1979 Golden Globe for World Favourite Films for The China Syndrome. She won the same award in 1980.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille Awards winners include Denzel Washington (2016), Meryl Streep (2017), Oprah Winfrey (2018) and Jeff Bridges (2019). Tom Hanks was honoured with the accolade in 2020.

The 2021 Golden Globes were moved to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards typically happen in early January and kick off the red carpet season. The 2021 Golden Globes will air live from The Beverly Hilton starting at 8 PM EST on Feb. 28.