Gillian Anderson explains how Olivia Colman got 'The Crown' cast to dance to Lizzo on set By Heather Cichowski

There is dancing on Netflix's The Crown, but it certainly doesn't involve Lizzo. So fans of the hit show about the Royal Family were in for a treat when Gillian Anderson revealed a hilarious story about how Olivia Colman got The Crown cast to perform a choreographed dance to the GRAMMY winner's music.

Gillian, who played Margaret Thatcher in season four, recently opened up about the hilarious incident during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Speaking to the host, the former The X-Files star recounted how she and her co-stars went from filming a funeral scene for the Netflix drama to performing a choreographed dance to Lizzo.

"Olivia apparently does a dance class in the area that she lives with a bunch of friends on a regular basis," Gillian explained.

"And the last time she did the class they had danced to that Lizzo song, and she asked if we would maybe happen to be interested in doing it. She would video it, and then she would just share it only with her friends, the other dancers."

Please note that Gillian put emphasis on the words "only with her friends."

"And so it was never meant to see the light of day," the British-American star continued.

At this point, Seth played the clip of the cast getting their groove on. You can see it above in all its glory. Just skip ahead to 2:36 and enjoy.

Gillian, Olivia, Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Marion Bailey (the Queen Mother), Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret), Freddie Fox (Mark Thatcher) and many more cast members are seen busting a move to the song. At the end, they all do a slide, let out a cheer then burst into laughter. It is really quite amazing to see the the actors and actresses still dressed in their somber dress dancing away to Lizzo.

"It's really good. You guys are really good," Seth responded after watching the clip.

"I'm so humiliated," chuckled Gillian. "The look on my face, I don't even know. There's such delight and shame."

Fans of The Crown will not see Gillian or with much of the Season four cast return next season. Season five will bring a new group, including Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the Queen from Olivia. Jonathan Pryce is set to play Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in seasons five and six. The rest of the cast has yet to be announced.