First look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in upcoming movie 'Spencer' revealed By Heather Cichowski

What a transformation! Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer. The first photo from the project has been released, and the resemblance between the actress and princess is uncanny!



An image of the 30-year-old in costume for Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín's movie was shared on Neon's social media channels on Jan. 27. Followers will likely have to do a double take because she has embodied the People's Princess.

Kristen is photographed in a red coat, black pussy-bow blouse and black hat with netted veil. Kristen's trademark tousled hair has been replaced by Diana's signature short feathered hairstyle.

Kristen's costume resembles the outfit the late Princess of Wales wore to Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1993. The mom of two was photographed in a red coat, black turtleneck and gloves and a similar netted hat.

This is appropriate because it was previously reported Spencer would focus on the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles over a three-day period in the early '90s, during one of her final holidays at Sandringham.

The photo of Kristen as Diana has heightened the excitement for a preview of the film, as well as its release. Many are curious to hear Kristen's accent after witnessing her transformation.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November, the former Twilight star stated she was focused on mastering Diana's accent. The American actress was listening to tapes as she fell asleep and she was working with a dialect coach. Kristen also revealed she would likely be wearing wigs to get Diana's signature hairstyles just right.

Filming of Spencer was expected to start in mid-January and it is anticipated the film will be released in 2021.