Michael Bublé makes a very special video for Bell Let's Talk Day as celebrities open up about mental health By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

It's the 11th year of Bell Let's Talk Day, which has the goal of shattering the stigma surrounding mental health by speaking out. As part of the Bell Let's Talk initiative, the company will donate 5 cents to mental health initiatives in Canada for every "applicable text, call, tweet, social media video view and use of [its] Facebook frame or Snapchat filter."

Bell is also donating the same amount for every view of a very funny and uplifting video that features Michael Buble. In it, he waters plants, forgets to pick up milk at the store, vacuums and pokes fun at himself. You'll love the moment where he takes a slapshot at an open net. All you have to do is watch it, and you'll not only get a good, much-needed chuckle, but you'll contribute to a good cause in the process, too.

With the coronavirus pandemic, mental well-being has been even more important as so many people are isolated from their loved ones, making the day more poignant than ever.

Many Canadian celebrities and notable figures are helping to kick start the discussion by sharing the message across their social media channels and also opening up about their own mental health.

Superstar Shania Twain pointed out that the pandemic brings with it new health challenges, which aren't going away once it's over.

"Looking after our headspace is so important and the impact COVID has had on our mental health will last long after the crisis is over," she said in a tweet in which she shared the #BellLetsTalk hashtag and encouraged people to use it or retweet it to contribute to the cause.

Canadian Olympic legend Tessa Virtue, who has long supported Bell Let's Talk, also reminded people that if they're dealing with mental health issues, they're not alone.

"Time to do-away with stigmas and support one another with compassion, understanding and open minds," she tweeted.

Let’s talk, Canada!!



It is okay to not be okay ... and you are NOT alone.



Ellen DeGeneres also supported the campaign, adding, "I love that they do this every year."

"After the year we've had, and everything we've gone through, now, more than ever, it is important to join the conversation about mental health," Marilyn Denis tweeted.

Olympic gold medallist Rosie MacLennan took to Twitter to share what she does to help support her own mental health, opening up in a video for the Bell Let's Talk campaign.

Writing down the things that bring her joy, connecting with others and being active helps @RosieMacLennan take care of her own #mentalhealth.

"I actually wrote down things that bring me joy," she shared about how she's been caring for herself during the pandemic. "So, things like connecting with loved ones and my family or friends and being active – and I deliberately try and incorporate that into every single day.

"So, whether it's FaceTiming with my sister or my family, or setting up a Zoom hangout for games with my friends, I try and do that every day. But [I] also try and get active, whether it's going outside for a walk, or just even stretching or working out in my living room."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his support.

Hayley Wickenheiser tweeted tools to help vulnerable children during the pandemic.

Former NFL star Nate Burleson, who's now a correspondent for Extra, urged fans to check in with their loved ones and friends during the pandemic, saying it helps them and us at the same time.

"[It's important to be] able to ask them what they're going through and then help giving them things to help them get through what could be weighing them down," he said in a video.

"I've struggled with depression at times. I've struggled with getting out of a fog. I've struggled with rebuilding my self-esteem, and recreating my identity after leaving the game of football, which was so much of who I was. Being able to help someone else and also look in the mirror and help ourselves is very important."

Céline Dion highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health right now.

