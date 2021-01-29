See the hilarious preview for Ryan Reynolds's new Snapchat show 'Ryan Doesn’t Know' By Heather Cichowski

Ryan Reynolds certainly knows a lot about spreading joy, making people laugh and how to embody a range of different characters, but apparently there are lots of things that the Canadian star doesn't know! But, he is determined to learn. Lucky for us, we get to see the Deadpool star expand his skill set with his new Snapchat show, Ryan Doesn’t Know.

The preview for the upcoming series was shared on Jan. 28 and it combines Ryan's eagerness to learn with his trademark wit. The clip begins with Ryan holding a chainsaw and saying, "The last thing you should ever give a SAG-certified actor is a chainsaw!" He then burst into laughter as he fired up the power tool to carve a block of ice.

"Hello there, I'm Ryan Reynolds, and you could fill a gymnasium with things I don't know," admitted the actor in the trailer.

He continued, "In the hopes of becoming a less boring husband and father, I'm meeting up with talented new artists to learn a little about a lot of new things."

The minute-long preview also showcased the Vancouver-born star trying his hand at latte art, axe throwing, nail art, magic and even mukbang, a type of video where users typically eat vast quantities of food while interacting with an audience.

It's a new year which means people are typically interested in self-improvement. Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown have led people to explore new interests so it seems like the perfect time for Ryan to try new things.

Ryan also shared the teaser on his Instagram. "Snapchat. Am I saying that right? Snapchat," he asked in the caption of the post.

The video clip has already been viewed close to 2 million times on Ryan's Instagram.

Ryan Doesn't Know premieres on Jan. 30 exclusively on Snapchat. Users can download the app to watch new episodes of the Snapchat Original. There will be 12 episodes airing every other day from the premiere date through to Feb. 21.