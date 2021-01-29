'I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk': George Clooney writes love letters to wife Amal in COVID-19 lockdown By Heather Cichowski

There is definitely something special about receiving a handwritten note, especially in the age of technology where emails and texts have become the norm. George Clooney understands the sentiment behind a handwritten note and regularly leaves them for his wife, Amal Clooney!

The actor opened up about the very romantic gesture in an interview with AARP magazine, and revealed that Amal also leaves love letters for him. The 59-year-old explained that he and his barrister wife pen notes to each other every few months. The tradition has continued in COVID-19 lockdown.

“Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," he told the publication.

He continued, "I'm a big believer in letters... If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that's a generational thing, and maybe it won't be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”

MORE: George Clooney uses this very relatable holiday parenting trick with his and Amal Clooney's twins



The Hollywood couple also have made it a habit of going away and writing letters to their three-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, to recount what they were doing at that point in time.

George has a passion for letter writing and even has framed letters from Hollywood icons and legendary figures, including Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite and Gregory Peck.

The Midnight Sky actor and Amal will celebrate seven years of marriage in September 2021. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Venice. George and the human rights lawyer first met through a mutual friend in July 2013. They were engaged in April 2014. The A-list couple welcomed their twins in June 2017.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?