In Memoriam: Celebrities and royals who died in 2021

<h2>Dustin Diamond</h2> <p>The star, who was best known for his portrayal of the loveable nerd Samuel "Screech" Powers on <i><strong>Saved by the Bell</i></strong>, has died of cancer at age 44. <p>Dustin was diagnosed with stage four small cell lung carcinoma, which his spokesperson <strong>Roger Paul</strong> described as a "brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer," just three weeks ago. <p>"In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," Roger said in a statement. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful. <p>"Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh," Roger's statement continued. "Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team." <p>Dustin had his share of struggles, filing for bankruptcy in 2001. He was also arrested in connection with a bar altercation and spent time in prison. <p>"We want the public to understand that he was not intentionally malevolent," Roger said in his statement. "[Dustin] – much like the rest of those who act out and behave poorly – had undergone a great deal of turmoil and heartache. His actions, though rebukeable, stemmed from loss and the lack of knowledge on how to process that pain properly." <p>Born in San Jose in 1977, Dustin started acting from a young age, and landed his best-known role in <i>Good Morning, Miss Bliss</i>, the predecessor to <i>Saved by the Bell</i>. He was with the show itself through its entire time on television, along with its sequels <i>Saved by the Bell: The New Class</i> and <i>Saved by the Bell: The College Years</i>. <p>Following his time playing Screech, Dustin appeared on reality shows such as <i>The Weakest Link</i> and toured as a stand-up comic. He married <strong>Jennifer Misner</strong>, his longtime girlfriend, in 2009. The two divorced in 2013. <p>Photo: &copy; Noah Vasquez/Getty Images
</h2>Cicely Tyson</h2> <p><strong><a href="/tags/0/emmy-awards">Emmy</a></strong> and <strong><a href="/tags/0/tony-awards">Tony Award</a></strong>-winning actress <strong>Cicely Tyson</strong> died at the age of 96. <p>The sad news was announced on Jan. 28 by her manager, <strong>Larry Thompson</strong>. <p>Cicely had just published her memoir, <em>Just As I Am</em>, the week of her passing and the book was referenced in the news of her death. The statement read: <p>"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. <p>"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. <P> "Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on the top of the tree." <p>The accomplished star started her career as a model after being discovered by <em>Ebony</em> magazine. She began acting in the 1950s. With her part in <em>East Side/West Side</em>, she became the first Black American to star in a TV drama. <p>The actress worked across stage, film and television and picked up Emmys for her performance in <em>The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman</em> in 1974. <p>In 2013, at the age of 88, she received a Tony Award for her performance in <em>The Trip to Bountiful</em>. At the time, the octogenarian was the oldest person to ever win a Tony. <p>Cicely was known for portraying several historical figures from the Civil Rights movement, including <strong>Coretta Scott King</strong> and <strong>Harriet Tubman</strong>, and had said she wanted to use her career to advance racial justice in the United States. <p>Rest in peace. <p>Photo: © Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Tony Awards Productions
<h2>Cloris Leachman</h2> <p>The legendary <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em> star passed away at the age of 94 of natural causes. <p>Her manager, <strong>Juliet Green</strong>, released the following statement: <p>"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. <p>"There was no one like Cloris. <p>"With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face. <p>"You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic." <p>Cloris had a career that spanned over seven decades. She was most recognized for her role as landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em> and its later spin-off, <em>Phyllis</em>. <p>The American actress's film credits included <em>Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid</em> (1969), <em>The Last Picture Show</em> (1971), <em>Young Frankenstein</em> (1974) and <em>The Croods</em> (2013). <p>The accomplished actress had the most <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emmy-awards"><strong>Emmy Awards</strong></a> of any TV performer with a total of 22 nominations, eight awards and one honour for when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. <p>She continued working long into her life and was introduced to younger generations thanks to her award-winning role as Ida on <em>Malcolm and the Middle</em> and as Barbara June "Maw Maw" Thompson on <em>Raising Hope</em>. <p>Rest in peace. <p>Photo: &copy; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
<h2>Larry King</h2> <p>The legendary broadcaster passed away at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. <p>Ora Media, his company, shared the news in a statement on Jan. 23. <p>The announcement read, "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. <p>"Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows' titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience." <p>Larry had been hospitalized with <strong><a href="/tags/0/covid-19">COVID-19</a></strong> in late December 2020, but had been <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021010558542/larry-king-moved-out-of-icu-after-being-hospitalized-with-covid-19-coronavirus">moved out of intensive care</a></strong> and had been breathing on his own. <p>His death was later revealed to be the cause of sepsis, according to <a href="https://www.etonline.com/shawn-king-reveals-husband-larry-kings-final-words-to-her-says-covid-19-was-not-cause-of-death" target="_blank">his family</a>. <p>He will be missed. <p>Photo: &copy; SGranitz/WireImage
<h2>Siegfried Fischbacher</h2> <p>The illusionist, who was one half of <strong>Siegfried & Roy</strong>, died of cancer at age 81 at home on Jan. 13. <p>Earlier in the month, the showman revealed he had terminal pancreatic cancer. <p>Siegfried's passing comes after his longtime stage partner, <strong>Roy Horn</strong>, died of <strong><a href="/tags/0/covid-19">COVID-19</a></strong> complications in May 2020. <p>The duo were one of the most famous acts in Las Vegas thanks to their use of big cats in their acts. After performing on cruise lines and in European clubs, they moved to performing in Las Vegas in the 1960s, where they continued to do so until the early 2000s. <p>Rest in peace. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Tanya Roberts</h2> <p>The former Bond Girl passed away on Jan. 5 at the age of 65. <p>There were initially conflicting reports about her passing in early January. It is believed that she collapsed on Christmas Eve after walking her dogs. The <em>A View to a Kill</em> star was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator. Sadly, she did not recover. <p>Tanya was most recognized for her role in the previously mentioned 1985 Bond film opposite <a href=/tags/0/roger-moore><strong>Roger Moore</strong></a> and for playing Midge Pinciotti on <em>That '70s Show</em>. <p>RIP. <p>Photo: &copy; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
