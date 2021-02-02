'It doesn’t hurt': Jane Fonda gets the COVID-19 vaccine By Heather Cichowski

Jane Fonda is the latest star to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and share the news on social media.

The 83-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of herself receiving her COVID-19 jab. She also offered some reassurance about getting the shot.

"Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn't hurt. #vaccine," she wrote.

It appears Jane received her COVID-19 inoculation at a drive-through centre. A photo shared with her Instagram post featured her inside a car with her arm exposed. The Oscar-winning actress gave the camera a big thumbs up with her left hand.

Many older celebrities and royals have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have publicly shared the news, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Roker, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Judi Dench.

As of this writing, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine says more than 4.26 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

In addition to receiving her vaccine, Jane has another big milestone to celebrate. Last week, it was revealed the Hollywood legend would be honoured at the 2021 Golden Globes with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award in recognition of her acting achievements over the last 60 years and her activism. The Golden Globes will air live from The Beverly Hilton starting at 8 PM EST on Feb. 28.