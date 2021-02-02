'I'm back like everyone else': Rita Wilson says she no longer has COVID-19 antibodies, after being diagnosed last March By Heather Cichowski

In March 2020, Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks were some of the first celebrities to publicly reveal they had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, the couple has kept fans updated on their recoveries and how they are helping with coronavirus research. But on a recent episode of The Ellen Show, Rita told Ellen DeGeneres she no longer has COVID-19 antibodies.

Ellen, who has also just recovered from COVID-19 herself after testing positive in December, asked if everyone had been calling Rita and Tom for advice because they contracted the illness so early.

"Yeah, and you kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything.

"But, yes, we got a lot of calls and it was actually really lovely to hear from people," Rita responded.

"Sadly, I don't have the antibodies anymore," she continued, adding that she was tested a few weeks ago for them.

Rita said she knows how to stay protected.

"I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else," she added.

"Hopefully now that the vaccine's gonna be out there and people can get it and we can get back to normal life soon."

This comes as a change because in December 2020, reported tests had still shown she had coronavirus antibodies. So did Tom, she said at the time.

"I still have antibodies," the star confirmed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live at the time. "And I get tested every couple of months because we're part of a program at UCLA, and they test us."

But even then, the "I Wanna Kiss Bob Dylan" singer knew the antibodies would not be around forever. She went on to say they "do diminish as you get further away from your infection" but "they're still there helping us out."

Rita and Tom tested positive for COVID-19 while they were in Australia. Tom had been Down Under to film Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

Thankfully, the Hollywood couple had only experienced mild symptoms and detailed their conditions on social media. At the time, Tom told fans on Instagram they felt "a bit tired" and like they had colds accompanied by "some body aches."

Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx pic.twitter.com/15WblGiVwe — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 29, 2020

At the end of April 2020, Tom tweeted a photo of he and Rita donating their blood plasma in the hopes it can be used for COVID-19 antibody research.