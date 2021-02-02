The Weeknd celebrates Black History Month with special donation to Tampa health-care workers By Heather Cichowski

The Weeknd is in Florida as he gears up to headline the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Ahead of his performance on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium, the Canadian star showed his support for front-line workers and Black-owned local businesses by donating 150 meals to health care staff at AdventHealth Carrollwood, a hospital located near the stadium.

The meals, which were delivered through Postmates, coincided with the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1 and were delicious dishes from Mama’s Southern Soul Food in Tampa. The initiative aims to bring national support to Black-owned businesses in the United States.

"It’s the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth and we’re kicking it off with @theweeknd and a surprise for the healthcare workers at @AdventHealth in Tampa Bay," the announcement read. Postmates encouraged followers to check out The Weeknd's Instagram Stories Highlights to find more Black-owned businesses they could support.

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation production company are putting this year's halftime show together. This is the second time they're doing so, following their involvement in Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. The last Canadian act to get top billing at the Super Bowl was in 2003 when Shania Twain rocked the stage with Sting and No Doubt. We can't wait to see The Weeknd rock the stage this weekend!