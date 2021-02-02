Canadian model Kate Bock is engaged to NBA star Kevin Love after romantic birthday proposal By Heather Cichowski

Canadian model Kate Bock had twice the joy on her 33rd birthday on Jan. 30 because she also got engaged to boyfriend Kevin Love!

"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," Kate wrote in a sweet Instagram post on Feb. 1 as she and the five-time NBA All-Star shared their news with the world.

"I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night," the Sports Illustrated and Elle cover star wrote.

She included a black-and-white picture of and the NBA champion kissing, with her dazzling engagement ring clearly visible on her left hand.

A second photo captured the Vancouver-born model admiring her new jewelry. The third candid shot showed Kate's emotional reaction with the ring box open on a table between the lovebirds.

MORE: They said yes! Celebrities who got engaged in 2020

Kevin shared the same photo of the pair kissing with a very romantic message that read, "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home."

"My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life," he added.

Their celebrity friends flooded the comments with their messages of congratulations.

"LOVE YOU BOTH!!! Congrats!!" penned Patrick Schwarzenegger.

"Haaa!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!! Huhuuu!!!!! My heart is full of joy for you guys!" said Camila Alves McConaughey.

Kate and Kevin first met in 2016, and have occasionally had a long distance relationship. Kevin, of course, spends lots of time in Cleveland where he plays for the Cavaliers, while Kate spends much of her time in New York.

