Golden Globes 2021: The complete list of nominations
By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper
The 2021 Golden Globes nominations have finally been revealed!
The Crown and Schitt's Creek are among the top nominees on the television side, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nod for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in the film categories. Viola Davis is also up for an award for her role in the movie.
Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in The Crown, also received a Best Director – Motion Picture nomination for Promising Young Woman. Olivia Colman not only received a nod for The Crown, but is also up for a prize on the film side, too. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in seasons one and two of the show, received a nomination for her work in Pieces of a Woman on the film side.
In addition to Emerald, two other women were nominated in the Best Director – Motion Picture category. That's never happened in the Golden Globes' history. Chloé Zhao is also up for the award for Nomadland, and Regina King received a nomination for One Night in Miami. The last time a woman was nominated for the Best Director – Motion Picture was
The nominees were announced bright and early on Feb. 3, with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson doing some of the honours in a live broadcast.
The 2021 Golden Globes had previously been moved to Feb. 28 due to COVID-19. The show typically marks the start of awards season and often forecasts the trends we will see of winners throughout that time period. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and it will be broadcast virtually starting at 8 PM EST on NBC.
Without further ado, here are the nominees:
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Best Director – Motion Picture:
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Television Series – Drama:
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Original Score – Motion Picture:
The Midnight Sky, Andre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy,Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:
Another Round
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Minari
Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Original Song – Motion Picture:
"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas)
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton, Celeste)
"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami (Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth)
"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq)
Best Motion Picture – Animated:
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
