Golden Globes 2021: The complete list of nominations By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations have finally been revealed!

The Crown and Schitt's Creek are among the top nominees on the television side, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nod for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in the film categories. Viola Davis is also up for an award for her role in the movie.



Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla in The Crown, also received a Best Director – Motion Picture nomination for Promising Young Woman. Olivia Colman not only received a nod for The Crown, but is also up for a prize on the film side, too. Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in seasons one and two of the show, received a nomination for her work in Pieces of a Woman on the film side.

In addition to Emerald, two other women were nominated in the Best Director – Motion Picture category. That's never happened in the Golden Globes' history. Chloé Zhao is also up for the award for Nomadland, and Regina King received a nomination for One Night in Miami. The last time a woman was nominated for the Best Director – Motion Picture was

The nominees were announced bright and early on Feb. 3, with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson doing some of the honours in a live broadcast.

The 2021 Golden Globes had previously been moved to Feb. 28 due to COVID-19. The show typically marks the start of awards season and often forecasts the trends we will see of winners throughout that time period. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and it will be broadcast virtually starting at 8 PM EST on NBC.

Without further ado, here are the nominees:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Television Series – Drama:

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

The Midnight Sky, Andre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy,Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

Another Round

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah (H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas)

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Daniel Pemberton, Celeste)

"Io Si (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami (Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth)

"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq)

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers