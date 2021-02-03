The best celebrity Super Bowl commercials: Dolly Parton, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta and more By Heather Cichowski

The Super Bowl is always one of the biggest highlights on the sports calendar, but many of us also look forward to the hilarious ads that often air during the game.

This year, we don't have to wait until the big championship match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs to watch some of the spots. Brands are already dropping their hilarious and heartwarming commercials, and they're filled with amazing cameos from many of our favourite celebrities.

Scroll down to see some of the most hilarious commercials released for the Super Bowl LV.

M&M's funny ad tries to prove how the candy can make almost any situation better. In the 30-second spot, the much-loved candy is used as a way to apologize for everything from calling someone "a Karen" to making confession – except when Dan Levy makes a not-so-great choice on what to eat.

Ever wondered what it would be like if Amazon's Alexa had a different design? The "Alexa's Body" commercial imagines the scenario with Michael B. Jordan. The ad features the star as the embodiment of the AI voice, being asked to complete several hilarious tasks – much to the chagrin of a husband.

The Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer ad features what appears to be an "All-Star Cast" given the name of the commercial, but Don Cheadle is the only person who really is who he appears to be. The clip also features a surprise cameo from his brother!

John Travolta and his daughter Ella make a TikTok clip while Martha Stewart shows off her gorgeous garden in the Scotts & Miracle-Gro "Keep Growing" ad. The 45-second spot has a number of surprise cameos. And don't worry – no flower beds were harmed in the making.

Dolly Parton reworked her classic "9 to 5" song to celebrate side hustles with a new track, "5 to 9," for Squarespace. The one-minute commercial is directed by La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey bring back their iconic Wayne's World characters, Wayne and Garth, for a commercial for Uber Eats. They're suuuuuper excited, and still coming at us from his parents' basement. It's perfect, because honestly, Wayne and Garth would be *so* into Uber Eats.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher join Shaggy for Cheetos's “It Wasn’t Me" commercial. Yes, there's a new version of the classic song. There's a pretty funny cameo from a cat.

Seinfeld's Jason Alexander makes an uproarious appearance on a hoodie that really should be cleaned for Tide's Super Bowl slot. George Costanza would have a lot to say about it.

Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel team up for a fun Doritos #FlatMatthew commercial featuring a Matthew McConaughey we haven't seen before – a very 2D one. Watch out for that spring breeze, Matt!

