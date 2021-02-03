John Legend pays tribute to his grandmother, who has died at 91 By Zach Harper

John Legend's beloved grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, has died at age 91.

The singer took to Instagram on Feb. 3 to pay tribute to her, sharing a roundup of photos of her. One features him sitting with her outside her house in Springfield, Ohio, smiling at the camera as she puts his arm around her and she holds it with both of her hands.

"We are so grateful for the life she lived," the EGOT-winner wrote. "For the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond.

"She was the most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine. She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio. She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days.

"She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I'm so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us."

John went on to add that Marjorie came with him to support him at his first GRAMMYs, and she got to see how successful all of her family became.

"We are the family we are, the individuals we are, because of the love she poured into us," he wrote. "We are sad to lose her, but most of all, so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race."

Fans and other stars were quick to comment and send their condolences to John and his family.

Kerry Washington reacted with several praying hands emojis.

"So beautiful! Blessings, brother!" Alicia Keys wrote.

"You look like twins! May the Force be with her," Chelsea Handler added.

John and Chrissy Teigen have had a difficult year. In late September, Chrissy suffered a devastating miscarriage after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications that left her needing blood transfusions. Chrissy later opened up about the pregnancy loss in an emotional essay. Many of her friends later donated blood in memory of Jack, which was what Chrissy and John called the little one, who would have been their third child.