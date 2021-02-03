Priyanka Chopra opens up on her marriage to Nick Jonas and one of the biggest rules they have By Heather Cichowski

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. They married in December 2018 in a lavish, multi-day ceremony in the actress's home country of India.

The couple are just as in love now as they were on the big day! And just ahead of Valentine's Day, the White Tiger star and executive producer is opening up about her relationship with the Jonas Brother and the impact he has had on her life.

The former Quantico actress told ELLE UK that since she and the singer married, they have had a rule they should see each other every few weeks, with someone flying out to meet the other person, wherever they are.

"Our teams also had to get married!" the former Miss World explained about the coordination involved. "They have to talk to each other like, 'I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.' It’s like a big marriage."

Before they started dating, Priyanka and Nick had bumped into each other over the years at events and kept in contact. They began messaging each other in late 2016, according to their joint Vogue interview. The next May, they were coincidentally both invited by Ralph Lauren to attend the Met Gala.

The lovebirds eventually got together and made their public debut as a couple in 2018 after photos of them at a Dodgers Game and out on another date surfaced on the Memorial Day weekend. After just a couple months of dating, they were engaged.

"I didn’t expect the proposal at that point... It was two months!’ Priyanka revealed during the new interview with ELLE UK. "I thought it would happen, but it was still a complete shock. [But] I relinquished control and I just went with it."

The news also came as a surprise to Priyanka because when she and Nick started dating, she had decided to take "a hiatus from guys."

"I didn’t want anyone romantically," she added. "But there’s always been something about Nick, which is why we always ended up staying in touch, no matter where we were."

The 38-year-old praised her husband for being determined, especially once he sets his mind on something, including their relationship. The courtship is also something Priyanka speaks about in her memoir, Unfinished, which is due out on Feb. 9 and is currently available to pre-order.

In celebration of their anniversary in 2020, Priyanka shared a series of magical photos from the day on Instagram with the caption, "2 years down... forever to go @nickjonas"

Her hubby wrote an equally moving message on Instagram.

"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman," he wrote. "Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you."

Priyanka has been in London where she recently wrapped filming Text for You, a remake of the German film, SMS Für Dich, alongside Céline Dion and Outlander's Sam Heughan. She will stay in the city in 2021 to film another project.