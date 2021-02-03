A film adaptation of 'Wicked' is coming, and the director of 'Crazy Rich Asians' will helm it By Heather Cichowski

Elphaba and Glinda are coming to the big screen, thanks to a film adaptation of Wicked!

Director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will bring the magic of the smash hit Broadway play to the movies. He teased the forthcoming project on Twitter on Feb. 2.

"The next chapter. Let’s begin...." he wrote in a mysterious tweet, and then followed it up with the announcement and a famous song from the play.

"Too late for second-guessing Too late to go back to sleep It’s time to trust my instincts Close my eyes and leap..." Jon tweeted, referencing "Defying Gravity," made famous by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth. The stars were part of the original Wicked cast when the play premiered on Broadway in 2003, and played Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

"So... Twitterverse, who should we cast?" Jon asked. If you have a recommendation, feel free to send it his way! Twitter already has some ideas, including some eager people nominating themselves.

Jon is also directing In the Heights, another upcoming musical adaptation. He will be joined on Wicked, by composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz, writer Winnie Holzman and producer Marc Platt.

"Most of my life I have felt out of place, weird and different," Jon tweeted about his involvement. "I hid behind my camera because people liked to be filmed and I could disappear. I used my short films to wow people so I could feel valued. I felt GREEN in all the ways.

"So to think that I have been invited to bring this timeless story to the biggest screens all around the world for people to experience with their family, best friends and total strangers… of all walks of life, ages, shapes and colors is like I've been invited to Oz by the Wizard himself."

He thanked Universal Pictures, Marc, Stephen and Winnie, and said he will be faithful to their vision.

"I will protect this vigorously and hopefully bring a few new surprises along the way."