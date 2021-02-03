'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' and more stars react to their Golden Globe nominations By Heather Cichowski

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations were unveiled on Feb. 3 and many stars are expressing their unabashed joy and surprise at their nods, including the casts of The Crown and Schitt's Creek, who swept most of the TV awards.

Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher on Season 4 of The Crown, shared a selfie to mark her nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. She also paid tribute to her fellow nominees.

"My happy face for my @goldenglobes nomination!" she wrote. "Proud to be alongside such talented women @juliagarnerofficial @annefrances @cynthiaenixon & #helenabonhamcarter. And congrats to @thecrownnetflix for all your other well deserved nominations!"

Emma Corrin, who wowed with her performance as Princess Diana on The Crown, celebrated her first big nomination. She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, and her reaction was similar to Gillian.

"Thank you so much @goldenglobes!" she wrote on Instagram. "A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU"

The breakout actress also paid tribute to her co-star and fellow nominee, Josh O'Connor who has played Prince Charles on the show for two seasons. Josh is also up for an award for his work on The Corwn.

"From looking like naughty kids in detention at our first table read through to THIS MOMENT thank you for always being by my side and being ridiculous @joshographee!! So proud of you," Emma wrote on Instagram Stories.

Dan Levy celebrated five Golden Globe nominations by sharing an iconic image from Schitt's Creek. "Thinking of all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show. Y’did good, team!" he captioned the Instagram post.

Eugene Levywas also in an ecstatic mood. "My Cup Runneth Over was the title of our very first episode in 2015," he tweeted. "How prophetic a title it was. Thanks HFPA for the 5 #GoldenGlobes nominations!! @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop"

Lily Collins took to Twitter to express her joy about being recognized for Emily in Paris. "So honored to be nominated for a #GoldenGlobe!" she tweeted. "I’m beaming for my #EmilyinParis family (my first project as a producer!).... What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it..." She is recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy categories.



Kaley Cuoco got emotional upon getting the news that she was nominated for her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Flight Attendant. "Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying ... so proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN!" she wrote. Norman was her beloved dog, who she recently had to put down at 14 years old.

Emerald Fennell had a big reaction to getting her directional Golden Globe nomination. This year marks the first time three women are up for Best Director.

"Humbled and flattered. Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination!" Viola Davis wrote on Instagram of herBest Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nod. It was a sentimental moment because her late Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his work in the film.

Kate Hudson was also overcome upon receiving the news of her Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for Music. "Right now I am beyond grateful and speechless! Thank you @siamusic for your art and vision! Love you so much!" she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you HFPA for the @goldenglobes nominations This picture was taken on wrap of our film. A labor of love and we put our all into it. Can’t wait for everyone to see it #music"

Lin-Manuel Miranda toasted his Hamilton nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. "So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want," he tweeted. "Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes . Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM"

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Viewers will be able to see who will pick up the awards when the 2021 Golden Globes are broadcast virtually on Feb. 28 beginning at 8 PM EST on NBC with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on hosting duties.