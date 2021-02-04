They said yes! Celebrities who got engaged in 2021

<h2>Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons</h2> <p>The singer and <em>British GQ</em> Creative Director are engaged! <p>There's been speculation the lovebirds were engaged for some time, but it was Paul's stepmother, <strong>Gloria</strong>, who confirmed the news. <p>She told the <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9223677/Kylie-Minogues-engagement-Paul-Solomon-CONFIRMED.html" target="_blank">Mail Online</a> she was "thrilled" the pair plan to marry. <p>"She's very nice," said the proud parent. "It's very exciting." <p>The news comes after actress <strong>Billie Piper</strong> referred to Paul as Kylie's "fiancé" in a recent magazine interview. <p>The Australian singer and her beau have been together since 2018, and reportedly have plans to marry in Melbourne, but <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> has affected that. <p>The "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer was previously with <em>Neighbours</em> co-star <strong>Jason Donovan</strong> from 1986 to 1989. They split and she went on to have a relationship with the late musician <strong>Michael Hutchence</strong> then with <a href=/tags/0/lenny-kravitz><strong>Lenny Kravitz</strong></a>. <p>The pop star has also been linked with French director <strong>Stephane Sednaoui</strong>, model <strong>James Gooding</strong>, French actor <strong>Olivier Martinez</strong> and model <strong>Andrés Velencos</strong>. <p>The 52-year-old was previously engaged to British actor <strong>Joshua Sasse</strong>. The pair dated from 2014 to 2017 before breaking it off. <p>Congratulations! <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFI
<h2>Kate Bock and Kevin Love</h2> <p>The Canadian model had a very special 33rd birthday on Jan. 30 because she was proposed to by the NBA player. <p>The pair revealed their engagement on social media on Feb. 1. <p>"Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," the Vancouver-born model wrote in a heartwarming <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKuqIFGJTET/?utm_source=ig_embed" target="_blank">Instagram</a> post. <p>She couldn't resist a joke about her fiancé's last name saying, "I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night." <p>The professional basketball player, 32, shared the same photo of them kissing and wrote, "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home." <p>He added, "My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life." <p>Kate and Kevin first met in 2016, and have occasionally had a long distance relationship with Kevin spending time in Cleveland where he plays for the Cavaliers, while Kate is typically based in New York. <p>Congrats you two! <p>Photo: &copy; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards
<h2>Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale</h2> <p>The <em>Suicide Squad</em> actor and his Victoria's Secret model girlfriend are engaged! <p>Joel, 41, popped the question during a romantic outdoor activity. The pair shared photos from the beautiful moment on their Instagrams on Jan. 18. <p>"Yours forever," wrote the Swedish-Australian model, showing off her ring in a photo of her kissing her new fiancé. She also shared a snap from the moment <em>The Killing</em> actor got down on one knee. <p>He posted the same image and joked, "She said no. Jus kiddin..." <p>The pair made their red carpet debut in 2019. In 2020, they rescued a dog together. <p>Congrats! <p>Photo: &copy; Presley Ann/Getty Images
Photo: &copy; Getty Images
