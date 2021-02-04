SAG Awards 2021: The complete list of nominations By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Awards season is in full swing! The 2021 SAG Awards nominations were unveiled on Feb. 4 by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs on the @sagawards' Instagram Stories.

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations had just been announced on Feb. 3, and there are some similarities between those and the Screen Actors Guild Award noms. The Crown, Ozark and beloved Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek again dominate the television categories, while Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom received multiple nominations for film awards, as it did with the Golden Globes.



Chadwick Boseman got two individual nominations, including his second posthumous nod this awards season for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He's also up for his role in the Spike Lee-directed Da 5 Bloods. He's also nominated twice in Cast in a Motion Picture, since both of those films are up

As was the case with the Golden Globes, Olivia Colman received two nominations – one for The Crown and another for her work alongside Anthony Hopkins in The Father. Crown alumna Vanessa Kirby was again given another nod for her work in Pieces of a Woman.

The 2021 SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on April 4 from 8 PM EST.

And now, here are the nominees:

Cast in a Motion Picture:

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Male Actor in a Motion Picture:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Ozark

Lovecraft Country

Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1987

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld