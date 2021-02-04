SAG Awards 2021: The complete list of nominations
By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper
Awards season is in full swing! The 2021 SAG Awards nominations were unveiled on Feb. 4 by Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs on the @sagawards' Instagram Stories.
The 2021 Golden Globes nominations had just been announced on Feb. 3, and there are some similarities between those and the Screen Actors Guild Award noms. The Crown, Ozark and beloved Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek again dominate the television categories, while Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom received multiple nominations for film awards, as it did with the Golden Globes.
Chadwick Boseman got two individual nominations, including his second posthumous nod this awards season for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. He's also up for his role in the Spike Lee-directed Da 5 Bloods. He's also nominated twice in Cast in a Motion Picture, since both of those films are up
As was the case with the Golden Globes, Olivia Colman received two nominations – one for The Crown and another for her work alongside Anthony Hopkins in The Father. Crown alumna Vanessa Kirby was again given another nod for her work in Pieces of a Woman.
The 2021 SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on April 4 from 8 PM EST.
And now, here are the nominees:
Cast in a Motion Picture:
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Male Actor in a Motion Picture:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture:
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Ozark
Lovecraft Country
Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1987
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?