Neil Patrick Harris updates fans after husband David Burtka has spinal surgery By Heather Cichowski

Neil Patrick Harris revealed his husband, David Burtka, recently had spinal surgery and is recovering well.

Taking to Instagram on Feb. 3, the Emmy Award-winner shared a photo of his husband from his hospital bed. The 45-year-old looked in good spirits as he gave a double thumbs up.

"It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he’s in good spirits and doing well," Neil wrote of the procedure the actor and chef underwent.

"It’s one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news," the former How I Met Your Mother said of how he was feeling while David went under the knife. "Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up.

"I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything."

Neil didn't share why his husband needed surgery, but he did post a more lighthearted video of the chef awake and speaking afterward. The actor explained David was "going in and out of lucidness" and was on pain medication.

"Yo, yo, yo, I'm bringing... this is the new fashions for 2021," David joked as he drew attention to his neck brace. He revealed he had plans to bedazzle the brace.

"A few hours after surgery. Not sure David will remember saying any of this... but..., it makes me laugh," wrote Neil in the caption. "I appreciate his positive energy so so much."

Many people have expressed their well wishes in the comments and some have even shared their stories of spinal surgeries.

"Honey!!!!!! Oh my goodness. So glad you’re okay. Both of you," wrote Christina Hendricks about the spinal surgery announcement post.

"Bravo David!!!!" David Furnish replied to the video of the chef post-surgery.

Last year, Neil revealed his family, including David and their now-10-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper, had battled the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic. Speaking on Today on Sept. 15, the actor said he originally thought he had come down with the flu. When he lost his sense of taste and smell, he suspected it might be COVID-19, because that is a symptom of an infection by the novel coronavirus.

"It happened very early [in the coronavirus pandemic], like late March, early April," the actor divulged in the virtual interview. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it."

Thankfully, the entire family realized they might have COVID-19 so they "holed up" and have long since recovered.

We wish David well in his recovery following his spinal surgery!