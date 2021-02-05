Rupert Grint says he has only seen three 'Harry Potter' films but might watch them with his daughter By Heather Cichowski

Accio movies? Rupert Grint, who famously played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has revealed he has not watched all the films – not even half of them! But that might change thanks to his young daughter, Wednesday.

"I’ve probably seen the first three at the premieres, but after that I stopped watching them,” Rupert recently admitted to Variety.

The actor starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) in a total of eight Harry Potter films, inspired by the book series written by J.K. Rowling. (There were only seven books, but the final one, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was split into two films.)



Despite only seeing a few of the magical films, Rupert revealed that he might end up watching them.

"But now that I have a daughter, I will probably have to watch them with her," the 32-year-old said referencing Wednesday who was born in May 2020. He shares the little one with actress Georgia Groome.

The Servant star joined Instagram in November and introduced his little girl.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am," he wrote in a sweet post announcing her arrival to the world "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

The adorable photo showed the doting dad holding his baby girl. She was wearing a hot pink sweater, and had her face turned away from the camera, into his shoulder. Rupert had his signature ginger hair under a baseball cap and was wearing a black T-shirt.

Some of Rupert's former co-stars have also talked about their experiences of watching the movies – or not.

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, explained to The New York Timesabout how it's sometimes difficult to watch the Harry Potter films because of the similarities he shared with his character.

"I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character," the 31-year-old said. "It's easier when I can play someone completely different, like a police officer in London or someone who's wealthy."

He went on, "At times it's painful how much of me there is in Neville. When I'm watching, I'm like, ‘That's not Neville; that's you.'"

Meanwhile Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, recently re-watched the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, for the first time "in about 20 years" to celebrate its anniversary. The 33-year-old posted an amusing video showing his reaction to the start of the film on Instagram.