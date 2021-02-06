Ryan Reynolds reveals his Super Bowl plans with his family: 'We'll watch the game for about four, four-and-a-half seconds' By Heather Cichowski

Just like many other people, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and their three daughters are getting ready to watch the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Sort of.

The thing is, the Canadian star doesn't think they'll make it to watch the halftime performance, nor are they likely to see which team will score the first touchdown.

"I am going to watch the game," Ryan revealed in an interview with Good Morning America on Feb. 4

.@VancityReynolds telling us about his #SuperBowl plans has us in tears 藍 pic.twitter.com/MIkEVlxlYC — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 4, 2021

"I have three daughters, so Blake, myself and the kids will sit down, we'll watch the game for about four, four-and-a-half seconds before it's switched over to Paw Patrol – and then '’ll be watching the game from my phone."

The Deadpool star also has an alternative.

"Or, I may just wander outside and stare into the sun directly for seven full minutes," he quipped. "I don’t know, anything can happen on Super Bowl Sunday.”

MORE: The best celebrity Super Bowl commercials: Dolly Parton, Michael B. Jordan, John Travolta and more



During the interview, Ryan also addressed whether we would see a Super Bowl commercial from his company, Mint Mobile.

"I think practical is sexy, so instead of doing a $5 million commercial, we do a much cheaper print ad and use that money to pass it onto the customers at Mint Mobile," the dad of three explained.

The Vancouver-born star also said he is still a big fan of Super Bowl ads and watches the event as much for the commercials as the football.

"I appeared in an ad in 2016," Ryan said, referencing his Hyundai Super Bowl ad, which you can watch above. "If you don’t get it right, it’s super hard to do. I want to make sure that we’re engaging, not broadcasting. I like going scrappy."

If Ryan wants an alternative to watching the game, he could work on one of the new hobbies he has tried out for his new Snapchat show, Ryan Doesn’t Know. The series, which premiered on Jan. 30, sees the actor experiment with new skills including axe throwing, nail art and magic.