Dan Levy's 'Saturday Night Live' monologue featured a hilarious cameo from Eugene Levy By Zach Harper

Dan Levy hosted Saturday Night Live on Feb. 6, and Schitt's Creek fans were thrilled by the endearing, very funny monologue with which he opened the show.

Taking to the legendary stage, the Canadian performer reflected on his incredible last year, which involved winning nine Emmy Awards in September and receiving multiple Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations just this past week.



He hilariously divided his milestones into "good" and "not-so-good," adding it was a bit weird for him and the Schitt's Creek cast have their Emmys "thrown at us" by people in Hazmat suits. He added he's also getting used to having people approach him on the street because of the show's success.

"The bad is those people are mostly screaming, 'Ew!' at me, which is a line that will haunt me for the rest of my life," he quipped.

Dan Levy's Monologue! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oUFIljXTQ4 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

From there, he tried to lead viewers on a tour of the SNL set, but soon found himself in violation of social distancing rules, which were speedily enforced with a pool noodle.

Dan later discovered a decontamination station backstage and had incredibly awkward, misheard conversations at a distance with people he met in the halls before being reunited with his dad, Eugene Levy – who was stuck behind glass.

You can watch the entire monologue above.

Of course, Eugene and Deborah Divine, Dan's mom, were both incredibly proud of their son for hosting the weekly comedy institution. Just before the show, Deborah took to Twitter to post about how thrilled she was for Dan. She called out his childhood bullies at camp, who she said made his life difficult "just because he was different."

"Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: 'Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!'" she finished, giving her son an extra gesture of support and love just before his big evening.

This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 - just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy ❤️ — deb d (@tingtime) February 6, 2021

Congrats to Dan on hosting one of the best SNL episodes in recent memory, and on all his incredible awards season success so far! We'll be rooting for him and the Schitt's Creek cast at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards for sure!