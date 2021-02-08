The best photos from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Whoa! <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/the-weeknd">The Weeknd</a></strong> wowed fans with his 2021 <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/super-bowl"><strong>Super Bowl</strong></a> halftime show. The Canadian singer took to the stage on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and delivered a truly unforgettable performance of his most beloved songs. <p>A Canadian has not performed during the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show since <a href=/tags/0/shania-twain><strong>Shaina Twain</strong></a> rocked out with <a href=/tags/0/no-doubt><strong>No Doubt</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Sting><strong>Sting</strong></a> back in 2003, and this year, the “Blinding Lights” singer proved he's an incredible force of talent and creativity. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The choir singer descending from the sky will likely become an iconic moment. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Weeknd performed in front of a dramatic choir. Look closely and you can see their face shields with glowing red eyes. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The red eyes played off his signature red jacket. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
One of many dramatic moments! <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Weeknd brought the Sin City theme to the Super Bowl! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
He took the audience from neon lights into a gold glittering room where he was joined by dancers wearing his signature face bandages to perform a mix of “Can't Feel My Face.” <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
The Weeknd moved into "I Feel It Coming" in front of a dramatic moon background. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The set design was jaw-dropping and dramatic. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW
The set really was electric! <p>The singer belted his heart out to sing "Earned It" accompanied by violinists and a dancing choir. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Next, a crew of The Weeknd’s bandaged dancers took to the field for a stomping performance. He joined them to sing "Blinding Lights." <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Everyone busted a move in a scene that will likely remind many of the music video for "Thriller." <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
What a high note! The superstar showcased his impressive vocal range throughout the performance. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Now that was a finale no one will forget! <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved