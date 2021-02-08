The Weeknd absolutely stuns with Super Bowl LV halftime show By Zach Harper

Football fans were thrilled by Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, which pitted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs. And many others tuned in for the very special halftime show, which featured Canadian star The Weeknd. He did not disappoint!

The musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took the stage with a stunning rendition of "Starboy," wearing a sparkling red jacket – he's worn a similar look to awards shows over the last year. As fireworks went off during the tune, he was joined by a choir, who were dressed all in white. A medley of his greatest hits followed, including "The Hills," "Can't Feel My Face" "I Feel It Coming," "Save Your Tears," "Earned It" and "Blinding Lights."

He guided viewers through a maze that was filled with bright lights and marquees before being joined by a group of bandaged dancers all wearing the exact same outfit as he was. The entire thing ended on the field with him surrounded by all the dancers in a moment that many will likely remember as one of the most iconic Super Bowl halftime show performances to date.

You can watch The Weeknd's entire halftime show below: