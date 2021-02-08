Ciara's sweet message to husband Russell Wilson as he wins an NFL Honors award By Zach Harper

Russell Wilson is the Man of the Year!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award on Feb. 6 at the annual NFL Honors event. Every year, the prize is given to the NFL player who has not only shown his skill on the field, but is known for volunteer and charity work and philanthropy in his personal life.

Ciara couldn't have been happier for her husband of nearly five years, and took to Instagram to pay tribute to him with a lovely message pointing out everything she loves so much about him.

"You're the most selfless, loving and caring person I know," she wrote, sharing a photo of them holding his trophy. "Your heart, dedication and commitment to taking care of others is what truly sets you apart. It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you!

"I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others! Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!"

Russell returned the gesture by posting a lovely video of the couple on his Instagram Stories. It was later shared on a fan page, and you can watch it below.

In the clip, Ciara stands behind Russell, holding his shoulders, and says "I love you." He says it back, and then adds, "We couldn't do this without each other."

"Not only the man of the year, but you're the man of the century!" Ciara proudly adds.

"You're so silly," he smiles.

Since Ciara and Russell got married in 2016, they've had two children together: Sienna, 3, and Win, who is six months old. Russell has also helped co-parent Future, Ciara's six-year-old son with ex-husband Future.

Congrats to Russell and Ciara on what's been an incredible year for them so far!