Blake Lively goes viral with incredible unicorn cake By Heather Cichowski

Blake Lively is a woman of many talents. She is a fantastic actress, mother, wife, comedian, social media star and iPhone doodler. She is also a very talented baker.

On Feb. 9, the former Gossip Girl actress took to Instagram to share a video of an incredible unicorn cake she created, and her followers were blown away. The clip showed a pretty pink unicorn dessert decorated with long eyelashes and a cascading rainbow "mane" created from various multicoloured candies and sugar flowers. It was topped with two little ears and a gold horn, of course.

"If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit," Blake captioned the post, referencing The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood and the accolade he gives to bakers competing on the TV series who do a superb job.

There's no word on whether Paul has given her his Hollywood handshake or a star baker prize, but Blake has been inundated with praise from her followers. The video clip had over 4.5 million views 10 hours after it was posted!

"OMG YOU DID THIS super woman super mom," commented Sharon Stone with a series of hand clapping emojis.

Some bakers and bakeries are also praising Blake's fabulous unicorn cake.

Blake has shared her passion for baking on Instagram before. She previously posted a pic of her making macarons. The 33-year-old has also collaborated with dessert companies and revealed that she is a big fan of Martha Stewart and Nigella Lawson.

It wasn't clear what or who the unicorn cake was for, but Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their three kids would surely be thrilled to have a slice of the cake. The Hollywood couple share three daughters: James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

Perhaps the magical dessert was for their 2021 Super Bowl viewing, where Ryan anticipated the family would "watch the game for about four, four-and-a-half seconds before it's switched over to Paw Patrol – and then [he'd] be watching the game from my phone."

Blake's elder half-sister, Robyn Lively, celebrated her birthday on Feb. 7 so the cake could have been to her. The Green Lantern actress paid tribute to her sister's special day on Instagram Stories.