Sarah Ferguson makes her first appearance since the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby By Heather Cichowski

Sarah Ferguson has made her first appearance since becoming a grandmother with the arrival of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank'sbaby boy on Feb. 9. The Duchess of York appeared in a new video on her YouTube channel the very next day.

The new Story Time With Fergie & Friends video is about Sarah making unicorn fridge magnets. The new grandma promoted her latest video on her Instagram Stories, where she appeared in a photo for the teaser holding two adorable creations. Sarah had her ginger hair topped with a floral crown and she wore a coordinating blouse.

The arts and crafts video did not make any reference to her becoming a grandma or talk about the new baby, and may have been recorded prior to the birth. But it definitely highlights what fun she will have with the little one soon! The project is likely something her grandson will enjoy when he is a bit older. We would love to see her making future videos where the two create arts and crafts together – especially unicorn ones.

The same day as Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child, Sarah released a clip to her YouTube channel of her reading a book. The story session didn't feature any references to the newborn, either, and was likely recorded prior to the birth. She is clearly continuing the unicorn theme in her latest video.

To celebrate the little boy's arrival, the Royal Family released an official birth announcement and Eugenie shared the first photo of the little one yesterday. The announcement made reference to the baby's grandparents and great-grandparents, saying Sarah, Prince Andrew, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as Jack's parents, had "been informed and are delighted with the news." The son, who has yet to be publicly named, is the ninth great-grandchild of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh.

MORE: Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

As of this writing, Sarah has yet to release her own statement about the family's new bundle of joy. The Duchess of York posted to Instagram on Sept. 25, following Eugenie and Jack's pregnancy announcement, to express her joy that the baby was on the way.

"I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child," she wrote. "Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother. Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy."

Sarah shared a picture that was similar to the one Eugenie and Jack uploaded in their pregnancy announcement of the couple smiling at the camera.